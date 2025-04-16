Technology News
Solo Indian Developer Announces Cricket-Rhythm PC Title Bat to the Beat, Will Launch on Steam in 2025

Bat to Beat is inspired by popular rhythm-based games like Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rhythm Heaven Fever and Super Hexagon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 April 2025 21:58 IST
Solo Indian Developer Announces Cricket-Rhythm PC Title Bat to the Beat, Will Launch on Steam in 2025

Photo Credit: Baba Black Sheep Games

Bat to the Beat is available to wishlist on Steam

Highlights
  • Bat to the Beat will launch on PC later this year
  • The game's demo is out now on Steam
  • Bat to the Beat is developed by Baba Black Sheep Games
India-based independent solo game developer Baba Black Sheep Games has announced a rhythm-based cricket title, Bat to the Beat, for PC. The game will launch later this year on Steam, with a demo currently available on the platform. Bat to the Beat combines cricket and rhythm-based action and takes inspiration from rhythm games like Crypt of the NecroDancer.

Bat to the Beat Announced

The developer also released a trailer for the title on Wednesday, showing off percussive cricket gameplay. Bat to Beat is a rhythm-based cricket action title where players travel across cricketing destinations and bat to distinct local beats that range from “one-drop reggae beats of Jamaica to syncopated Bollywood-inspired rhythms,” the developer said in press release.

Bat to Beat is inspired by popular rhythm-based games like Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rhythm Heaven Fever and Super Hexagon. The PC title is in the works at Baba Black Sheep Games, the development label of solo game developer Kunal Joshi.

The game is currently available to wishlist on Steam, with a demo live on store, as well. According to the developer, the demo shows a “slice of what to expect,” with the full game launching with more levels and music.

Bat to the Beat's requires rhythm and spatial awareness from players, who need to make split-second decision to either go for a risky shot or defend on every beat. The game has been developed in Unity engine and features controller support and an original soundtrack.

Baba Black Sheep Games has also released system requirements for the game on both Windows and macOS. There's no release date for Bat to the Beat yet, but it's confirmed to launch via Steam later this year.

Comments

Google's Identity Check Security Feature Will Arrive on More Phones With Android 16: Report
