Google is reportedly preparing to expand availability of the Identity Check security feature that is present on some Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones. The Identity Check feature is designed to protect user data and Google accounts from being compromised when a user's phone is stolen. When the feature is enabled, an Android phone will require biometric authentication before allowing any changes to critical settings. Apple already offers a similar feature called Stolen Device Protection that was introduced last year with the iOS 17.3 update.

Identity Check Comes to OnePlus 13 via Android 16 Beta

Android Authority spotted the Identity Check feature after installing the OnePlus 13 Android 16 beta release. The security feature appears identical to the one introduced by Google with a previous Pixel Drop (Android 15 QPR1) that rolled out to the company's smartphones in December 2024. Samsung introduced Identity Check with its Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

The code from Android 15 QPR1 and QPR1 will be available in Android 16 when it rolls out in the coming months, which means that other smartphones should also include the Identity Check feature when they're updated to Android 16, like the OnePlus 13.

Similarly, upcoming smartphones that ship with Android 16 out-of-the-box should are also expected to arrive with the Identity Check feature. The publication points out that devices can only support the feature if they are equipped with a class 3 biometric authentication.

Once the Identity Check is available, users can visit Settings > Google > Theft Protection > Use Identity check to enable the feature. If a user enables the feature on their Android smartphone, the handset will require biometrics when performing sensitive actions, when it is away from "trusted" places. These include accessing passkeys or app passwords, and changing the device's PIN or disabling Find My Device.

In addition to protecting sensitive device settings from unauthorised access, the Identity Check feature will also protect Google accounts on a device. It does this by making it difficult for thieves or malicious users to take control of a user's Google account, even if they have memorised the owner's passcode.

Users can disable Identity Check on a smartphone, but it requires biometric authentication. An alternate method allows users to turn it off using a Google account, but it requires an internet connection.

Apple introduced a similar feature called Stolen Device Protection with the iOS 17.3 update that was rolled out in January 2024. The feature also requires biometric authentication when changing sensitive settings on a smartphone, and is available on all iPhone models running on iOS 17.3 or later. The arrival of Google's Identity Check feature on more Android smartphones will extend these similar protections to more Android smartphone owners in the coming months.