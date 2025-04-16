Baldur's Gate 3, the groundbreaking RPG that released in 2023, has received its final patch that adds new content to the game for one last time. Developer Larian Studios has rolled out Patch 8 for the game, featuring long requested features like cross play support across all platforms, new subclasses, photo mode and split screen feature on Xbox Series S. In the patch notes published Tuesday, Larian said Baldur's Gate 3 would not receive new content as the studio shifted its focus on the next project.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8

“This is it. Our final major game patch for Baldur's Gate 3,” Larian said in the patch notes, addressing the Baldur's Gate 3 community.

“You've helped us make BG3 a bigger success than any of us could've ever hoped for, and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time. But then we'd never be able to create something new,” the studio said.

Larian confirmed Patch 8 would be the game's final update that adds story content or makes major changes to story and characters. Patches that fix minor bugs, however, may still be rolled out.

“Outside of minor bug fixing, Patch 8 will be the last game patch to introduce new content. That means we won't be adding any new narrative content or significant changes to storylines, Origin characters, or companions,” Larian said. “We've told our stories the way we needed to tell them, and tried our best to make them impactful and engaging, and we're continuing to get better at handling our own chaos so that we can continue to create more chaos in the future.”

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023

Photo Credit: Larian Studios

Patch 8 Details

Patch 8 adds a final round of in-game content to Baldur's Gate 3, in addition to a host of bug fixes and improvements. The highlights include 12 new subclasses featuring new abilities, animations, VFX and more; full cross play across PC, Mac, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X; a detailed photo mode; support for Steam Trading Cards; and split screen support on Xbox Series S. The latter has been a long-requested feature, one that delayed the launch of Baldur's Gate 3. Larian faced issues with getting the split screen feature to run on the underpowered Xbox Series S.

The patch also brings a host of bug fixes, updates to modding tools and a wide range of gameplay improvements.

Larian said its focus was now firmly on its next project as updates for its acclaimed RPG come to an end.

“From the start, your feedback has been incredibly important to us, and will continue to shape our future projects. As Swen said during the Baldur's Gate 3 retrospective panel at PAX West in August of last year, it's time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project,” the studio said.

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023. The RPG was met with widespread critical acclaim and sold over 15 million copies. The game won several year-end awards and was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.