Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project

Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project

Larian Studios confirmed Patch 8 would be the game’s final update that adds story content or makes major changes to story and characters.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 April 2025 16:07 IST
Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project

Photo Credit: Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Highlights
  • The final Baldur's Gate 3 patch will add Split Screen to Xbox Series S
  • Larian Studios said the game will no get any more story content
  • Baldur's Gate 3 sold over 15 million copies
Advertisement

Baldur's Gate 3, the groundbreaking RPG that released in 2023, has received its final patch that adds new content to the game for one last time. Developer Larian Studios has rolled out Patch 8 for the game, featuring long requested features like cross play support across all platforms, new subclasses, photo mode and split screen feature on Xbox Series S. In the patch notes published Tuesday, Larian said Baldur's Gate 3 would not receive new content as the studio shifted its focus on the next project.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8

“This is it. Our final major game patch for Baldur's Gate 3,” Larian said in the patch notes, addressing the Baldur's Gate 3 community.

“You've helped us make BG3 a bigger success than any of us could've ever hoped for, and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time. But then we'd never be able to create something new,” the studio said.

Larian confirmed Patch 8 would be the game's final update that adds story content or makes major changes to story and characters. Patches that fix minor bugs, however, may still be rolled out.

“Outside of minor bug fixing, Patch 8 will be the last game patch to introduce new content. That means we won't be adding any new narrative content or significant changes to storylines, Origin characters, or companions,” Larian said. “We've told our stories the way we needed to tell them, and tried our best to make them impactful and engaging, and we're continuing to get better at handling our own chaos so that we can continue to create more chaos in the future.”

BG3 BG3

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023
Photo Credit: Larian Studios

Patch 8 Details

Patch 8 adds a final round of in-game content to Baldur's Gate 3, in addition to a host of bug fixes and improvements. The highlights include 12 new subclasses featuring new abilities, animations, VFX and more; full cross play across PC, Mac, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X; a detailed photo mode; support for Steam Trading Cards; and split screen support on Xbox Series S. The latter has been a long-requested feature, one that delayed the launch of Baldur's Gate 3. Larian faced issues with getting the split screen feature to run on the underpowered Xbox Series S.

The patch also brings a host of bug fixes, updates to modding tools and a wide range of gameplay improvements.

Larian said its focus was now firmly on its next project as updates for its acclaimed RPG come to an end.

“From the start, your feedback has been incredibly important to us, and will continue to shape our future projects. As Swen said during the Baldur's Gate 3 retrospective panel at PAX West in August of last year, it's time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project,” the studio said.

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023. The RPG was met with widespread critical acclaim and sold over 15 million copies. The game won several year-end awards and was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Deeply thought-out writing
  • Highly reactive world
  • In-depth character customisation
  • Charming characters; stellar voice acting
  • Combat that rewards creativity
  • Flexible navigation around the map
  • Stunning cinematics
  • No microtransactions or always-online requirement
  • Bad
  • Performance issues in Act 3
Read detailed Larian Studios Baldur's Gate III review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Baldur's Gate
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Baldurs Gate 3, Larian Studios, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox Series S
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India

Related Stories

Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  2. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  3. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Have Leaked
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  5. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  6. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch in 2026 as Samsung Solves Crease Issue
  7. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Airtel Launches New Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  10. NASA Will Send Supplies to the ISS Aboard a SpaceX Craft on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability
  2. Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
  3. Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
  4. Airtel Launches Rs. 451 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription: Benefits
  5. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Reveals the Complex Structure of a Planetary Nebula
  6. HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments Surged 1.5 Percent YoY in Q1 2025; Samsung, Apple Retain Top Positions: IDC
  9. Stablecoin Sector May Reach $2 Trillion: Standard Chartered
  10. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Leak, Said to Release 'Next Week'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »