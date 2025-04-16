Nintendo Switch 2 was fully unveiled earlier this month at a Direct showcase, with Nintendo finally sharing details about its next console and the games coming to it in 2025. In addition to first-party titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, several third-party developers announced their games for the Switch 2 at the presentation. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has now said in he intends to support the new console with Xbox games, too.

Phil Spencer on Switch 2

In a new interview with Variety, Spencer talked about Microsoft's plans for Nintendo Switch 2 and said the platform offered the Xbox parent a way to reach new players.

“So we've been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2. Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren't PC players, who aren't players on Xbox,” the Xbox chief said.

“It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that's really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games.

“I'm really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future.”

Xbox Games Rumoured for Nintendo Switch 2

Spencer has previously confirmed that Xbox would support Nintendo's new console. While Microsoft did not announce any of its games for the Switch 2 at the Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2, but some Xbox titles have been reported to be coming to Nintendo's new console.

Earlier this year in January, industry insider NateTheHate had shared his predictions for Xbox and its games in 2025, where he said that Xbox exclusives Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection would launch on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

A separate Windows Central report at the same time, had claimed that Microsoft intended to double down on its multiplatform strategy in 2025 and launch more games on Sony and Nintendo's platforms. According to the report, first-party Xbox games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Age of Mythology: Retold and potentially Gears of War: Ultimate Edition could arrive on PS5 and likely on Nintendo Switch 2 this year. Microsoft has not yet confirmed any of its games for the Switch 2 yet.

But as Spencer mentioned in his latest interview, the Xbox parent has supported the Nintendo Switch platform in the past. Last year, in a pivot from its Xbox and PC exclusive launch strategy for its first-party games, Microsoft announced that four of its titles would launch on the Nintendo Switch and PS5.

These four games — Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded — later launched on both platforms and are currently available on the Switch. Microsoft is set to launch Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the PS5 later this week after the game's initial release on PC and Xbox Series S/X.