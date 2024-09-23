Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'

Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'

Concord was launched on PS5 and PC on August 23.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 September 2024 14:01 IST
Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'

Photo Credit: Sony

Concord was a 5v5 hero shooter in the vein of Overwatch

Highlights
  • Sony acquired Concord developer Firewalk Studios in April 2023
  • Concord was taken offline on September 6, two weeks after its launch
  • Sony refunded players who purchased Concord on PC and PS5
Advertisement

Concord, Sony's first-party multiplayer title, launched on August 23 on PS5 and PC, but failed to attract players with its Overwatch-style 5v5 hero shooter premise. After dismal player numbers on Steam and poor sales, the PlayStation parent took Concord offline on September 6 and refunded all players who had purchased the game. After its two-week run, the online shooter, which spent years in development and was supposed to be Sony's big live service bet, ended up a massive commercial failure. A new claim from an industry insider, however, has shed some light on just how big a flop Concord was for Sony.

Concord Development Cost

Speaking on the Sacred Symbols podcast, industry insider Colin Moriarty, citing a source who claimed to have worked on Concord, said the game cost $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,341 crore) to make. He also said that the game was internally referred to as “the future of PlayStation,” with Sony believing the game had the potential to become a Star Wars-like franchise.

“The reason that I wanted to talk about it [Concord] is because some of the assumptions that I'd made about the game were dead wrong, as far as how much it cost and how much Sony really lost on it,” Moriarty said on the podcast last week. “Concord cost about $400 million,” he added.

Sony's Reported Loss

It's unlikely, however, that Sony bore the entirety of that cost. According to Moriarty, about $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,670 crore) had already been spent on developing Concord by the time the game entered its alpha stage around the first quarter of 2023. It's unclear how much of that development cost came from Sony, before the company acquired Concord developer Firewalk Studios from its previous owner, ProbablyMonsters, in April 2023.

According to Moriarty's source, Sony went on to spend an additional $200 million on the game after that point, bringing total development cost to around $400 million. He claimed that during its alpha stage, Concord was in a “laughable state,” and thus Sony had to spend the additional $200 million to get the game to “minimum viable product” stage.

Moriarty also claimed that Concord represented Sony's “biggest loss ever on a game,” considering the company had fronted most of the $400 million budget. “it's the biggest game Sony has ever released from a budgetary standpoint from a first party or second party,” he said. “Let that sink in.”

Concord Internal Issues

The podcast also dived into the reasons for Concord's colossal failure. The game, according to the source, was a “Star Wars-like project” for Sony and was being referred to as “the future of PlayStation.” It's worth noting here that the Japanese company, traditionally known for its narrative-focussed single-player games, has made a major push into live service titles in the past few years; much of that effort has been walked back after setbacks, with Sony reportedly halving its slate of live service games that were planned to launch by March 2026.

On the podcast, Moriarty also said that there was a “toxic positivity” about the game at Firewalk, where people weren't allowed to speak against it or criticise aspects of development internally. He also added that the game was championed internally by Hermen Hulst, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Studio Business Group.

Sony has not shared any details about Concord's disastrous launch, neither has the company confirmed or denied the reported budget of the game. Concord went offline on September 6 after poor sales and a negligible player count following launch. Sony confirmed that all sales of the game would be ceased and players who had purchased the game on PS5 or PC would receive full refunds. The hero shooter is no longer available to buy on PlayStation Store or PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store.

Last week, a report claimed that Concord game director Ryan Ellis would be stepping down from his role and moving to a support role instead.

Concord launched on PS5 and PC on August 23 with a $40 price tag and subsequently failed to attract enough players. The game's concurrent player count on Steam peaked at 697, and reports estimated that it sold around 25,000 copies across PS5 and PC.

Concord

Concord

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun, engaging PvP gameplay
  • Distinct hero abilities
  • Visual presentation
  • Bad
  • $40 price tag
  • Uninspired character designs
  • Lack of ultimate ability
  • Detached narrative
  • Too similar to other games in the genre
Read detailed Sony Concord review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Concord, Firewalk Studios, Sony, PS5, PC, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Light Up Your Diwali with Unbeatable Offers on OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and More!

Related Stories

Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  2. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Be More Expensive Than Galaxy S23 FE in the US
  4. Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri Could Be Introduced Early Next Year
  5. Apple Designer Behind the Original iPhone Might Be Making an AI Device
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet
  3. Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000
  5. Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'
  6. Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack
  7. Former Apple Design Head Jony Ive Reportedly Working With OpenAI to Build a New AI Device
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased
  9. Samsung, TSMC Consider Building Chip Factories in UAE: Report
  10. Apollo Global Said to Offer $5 Billion Investment in Intel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »