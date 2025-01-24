Technology News
Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Nears Supersonic Milestone with Mach 0.95 Test Flight

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 achieves Mach 0.95, preparing for a groundbreaking commercial supersonic aircraft by 2030.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Boom Supersonic

Highlights
  • XB-1 demonstrator hits Mach 0.95 in 11th test flight
  • Test confirms aircraft's frame strength under extreme conditions
  • Supersonic passenger aircraft, Boom Overture, planned for the 2030s
The XB-1 supersonic demonstrator by Boom Supersonic is one step closer to becoming the first commercial aircraft to surpass the sound barrier since the Concorde. In its 11th test flight, conducted on 10 January 2025, the aircraft achieved a sustained speed of Mach 0.95 — approximately 1,172 km/h. This milestone was reached at an altitude of 8,986 metres, a significantly lower altitude compared to its previous tests at similar speeds.

Record-breaking performance under high pressure

According to Boom Supersonic, the latest test resulted in the aircraft achieving a record equivalent airspeed of 383 knots, indicative of high dynamic air pressure. It was explained that while this intensity of air pressure will not occur during regular operations at higher altitudes, the test confirmed the strength and stability of the aircraft's frame under extreme conditions.

The company revealed that the XB-1 has been undergoing tests since March 2024, focusing on stability and airframe durability. Nick Sheryka, Chief Flight Test Engineer at Boom Supersonic, explained in a statement that the focus of the latter test campaign is on incrementally increasing speed and altitude until supersonic speeds are achieved. The XB-1's airframe was described as performing robustly, ensuring controllability even under transonic conditions.

Planned breakthroughs in 2025

As reported by Live Science, according to Boom Supersonic's representatives, the company remains on track to surpass Mach 1 in early 2025. This milestone will mark a crucial step toward the development of the Boom Overture, a supersonic passenger aircraft planned for transatlantic operations in the 2030s.


The Boom Overture, designed to carry between 64 and 80 passengers, aims to reduce travel time significantly. A London-Newark journey, for instance, could take as little as 3 hours and 30 minutes. These advancements follow a structured approach to supersonic innovation, ensuring passenger safety while optimising performance under real-world conditions.

 

Further reading: Boom Supersonic, XB-1, Supersonic Aircraft, Mach 0.95, Concorde, Passenger Aviation, Supersonic Travel, Aerospace Innovation, Boom Overture
