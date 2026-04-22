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Control Ultimate Edition Arrives on iPhone and iPad With Touch Controls, Universal Purchase

Control Ultimate Edition requires iOS 26.1 or later and works on devices running on A17 Pro or later chipsets.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2026 19:58 IST
Control Ultimate Edition Arrives on iPhone and iPad With Touch Controls, Universal Purchase

Photo Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Control will get a sequel, Control Resonant, in 2026

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Highlights
  • Control Ultimate Edition is priced Rs. 499 on the App Store
  • The game comes with touch controls on iPhone and iPad
  • Control Ultimate Edition requires 45.12GB storage on iPhone
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Control, the third-person action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment, is now available on Apple devices. Control Ultimate Edition can be downloaded from the App Store on iPhone and iPad, the studio announced Tuesday. The game was released on macOS in 2025.

Control Ultimate Edition Now on iPhone, iPad

Remedy announced Control Ultimate Edition for iPhone and iPad on its social media channels, and shared details about the mobile port. This version of the game is built specifically for mobile, featuring touch controls and reworked interface and gameplay systems.

The developer said the game had been optimised for smaller screens, while retaining the "intensity and unpredictability of the original.”

On Apple devices, Control Ultimate Edition is available as a universal purchase, allowing players to access the game across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

In addition to touch controls, Control Ultimate Edition on iPhone and iPad supports connected game controller input. On App Store, the mobile version of the game requires 45.12GB storage.

On iPhone, Control Ultimate Edition requires iOS 26.1 or later and works on devices running on A17 Pro or later chipsets. The list of compatible iPhones includes iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17e.

On iPads, the game requires iPadOS 26.1 or late and is supported on devices running on Apple's in-house M-series silicon or the A17 Pro chip.

Control Ultimate Edition on Apple devices is priced $4.99. In India, it costs Rs. 499 on the App Store.

Control originally launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019 and was ported to the Nintendo Switch a year later. The Ultimate Edition version, which includes the base game, two expansions, and other free updates, launched on PC in 2020 and on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2021. Control Ultimate Edition is currently available on PS Plus Game Catalogue.

This year, Control is set to get a sequel, Control Resonant, which shifts the focus from third-person shooting to third-person melee combat. The game is set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and macOS sometime in 2026.

Control

Control

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
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Further reading: Control Ultimate Edition, Control, Remedy Entertainment, Apple, iPhone, iPad
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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