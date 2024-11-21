Control Ultimate Edition, the action-adventure title from Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment, is coming to Mac. The game will launch on Apple's computers on February 12, 2025, the studio announced Tuesday. Remedy also confirmed that the sequel to the 2019 title, currently in development at the studio, would include RPG elements. Control follows a string of triple-A titles that have been released on Apple silicon-powered Mac models over the past year as part of the iPhone maker's push to bring more games on its devices.

Control Ultimate Edition Coming to Mac

Remedy made the announcement during of its Capital Markets Day 2024 presentation on Tuesday. “I'm also really glad to say that Control Ultimate Edition will be releasing on Apple Mac hardware on February 12, 2025,” Johannes Paloheimo, chief commercial officer at the studio, said during the presentation. The executive also promised a “small update” for Control in early 2025, which will unlock "a few nice things" for players.

While the developer did not detail the supported Mac models for Control Ultimate Edition, the game will likely arrive on M1 or above Mac models, as has been the case with modern games releasing on Apple computers.

💥 Control 2 will be an action RPG 🎁 Control will receive a free update in early 2025, unlocking some previously released content



[image or embed] — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames.com) November 19, 2024 at 6:04 PM

Paloheimo also provided an update about the game's sales performance, confirming that Control had sold over 4.5 million units across supported platforms. Additionally, Remedy also announced that Control 2 would feature RPG elements, but provided no further details about the game or its release timeline.

During the presentation, Paloheimo also provided an update on Remedy's Alan Wake franchise, sharing that the series had attracted over 15 million players over its lifetime. Alan Wake Remastered, released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5 in 2021, has sold over 1.7 million units. The sequel, Alan Wake 2, on the other hand, has sold over 1.8 million units since its launch in 2023.

Apple has pushed to bring more games to Mac

Gaming on Mac

Control was first released on PC, Xbox One and PS4 in 2019, before the Ultimate Edition, that bundles the base game, its two expansions and other updates into a single package, launched in 2020. Control Ultimate Edition later arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2021.

A slew of triple-A games have launched on Apple devices, including supported iPhone, iPad and Mac models, in the past year as part of the company's gaming push. Titles from the Resident Evil series, Death Stranding Director's Cut and Assassin's Creed Mirage are now playable on iPhone 15 Pro and above and M1-powered iPad and Mac models.

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to arrive on Mac on December 3, while Resident Evil 2 remake will launch on Apple devices on December 31. Last month, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition would be released on Apple silicon-powered Mac models in early 2025.