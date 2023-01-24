Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Boasts the Biggest Budget for an Expansion in CD Projekt Red’s History

The paid expansion has cast Idris Elba as FIA agent Solomon Reed.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 16:17 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Idris Elba provided voice and mocap for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Highlights
  • It releases sometime this year on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • Phantom Liberty adds a new story, bringing back Johnny Silverhand as well
  • There is word on pricing or expansion length for Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion boasts the biggest budget for a CD Projekt Red additional content yet. Speaking to the Polish financial news outlet Parkiet, the developer's investor relations manager Marek Bugdoł suggested that it was the biggest expansion in the studio's history in terms of budget. The executive also stated that the company feels “comfortable” with the current work cycle on Phantom Liberty. Development on Cyberpunk 2077 was rushed to meet the 2021 launch date, resulting in a myriad of technical issues at launch.

While not explicitly mentioned, a certain chunk of the increased budget might have gone towards casting Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad, Molly's Game) in a major role for the Phantom Liberty expansion. In it, he stars as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the “New United States of America,” a faction that the player character, V, pledges allegiance to. Plot details are scarce, but a teaser from September revealed that Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as the magnetic Johnny Silverhand, who finds V's newfound oath a “bad idea.” Expect tonnes of dead government officials, new characters, and an electric whip, as you take on an “impossible mission” of espionage and survival in Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion.

Over on Cyberpunk 2077's official subreddit, there was a small misunderstanding among members, who believed Phantom Liberty to be the “biggest expansion” in CD Projekt Red's history — before Parkiet's report was updated. However, community director Marcin Morton rose to the occasion and clarified that it was simply the biggest budget-wise. “Just wanted to point out that this part is about the biggest budget when it comes to expansion packs we've released. We will be talking more about the game scope-related details in the future,” his comment reads. Currently, CD Projekt Red's biggest paid expansion, in terms of scope, is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Blood and Wine, which added around 40 hours of gameplay to the base game.

As reported previously, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion. While pricing hasn't been set yet, CDPR found it necessary to clarify the detail as the studio is known for dropping multiple add-on content for its titles. The free ones are coined the term “DLCs,” while the larger, long-term developed content is called an “expansion.”

The long-dormant interest in Cyberpunk 2077 spiked after the premiere of the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — at one point, attracting one million players daily, across both consoles and PC. Of course, a part of this resurgence had to do with the developers fixing a lot of the technical issues, which prevented players from having a good experience on the streets of Night City. A similar spike was seen with the player count of The Witcher 3 as well after the Henry Cavill-led live-action series dropped on Netflix.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion releases sometime this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: cyberpunk, cyberpunk 2077, phantom liberty, cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty budget, cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty length, cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty dlc, cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty release, idris elba, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
