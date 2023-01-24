Technology News
Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds at no additional cost.

By ANI | Updated: 24 January 2023 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

Jio plans to rollout Jio True 5G services throughout India by December 2023

Highlights
  • Jio 5G services are now also live in Dhanbad in Jharkhand
  • It is believed to be one of the largest rollouts of 5G services
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate Jio True 5G in Kota

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the largest launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities in the country. With this, Jio users across 184 cities are now enjoying the fifth-generation mobile services. According to the company's statement, these 50 cities are in states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds at no additional cost, starting on Tuesday, the statement said.

Jio spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and Union Territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world."

"We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G roll-out across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023," the spokesperson said.

The cities of Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh; Nagaon in Assam; Bilaspur, Korba and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh; Panaji in Goa; Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat in Haryana, have access to Jio 5G services now, according to the statement. It also added that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij inaugurated Jio True 5G in Haryana circle on Tuesday.

Jio 5G services are now also live in Dhanbad in Jharkhand; Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru in Karnataka; Alappuzha in Kerala; Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli in Maharashtra; Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sambalpur in Odisha, the statement said.

The cities in Puducherry; Amritsar, Bikaner, Kota in Rajasthan; Dharmapuri, Erode and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu; Nalgonda in Telangana, and Jhansi, Aligarh, Moradabad, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Asansol and Durgapur in West Bengal now have access to Jio 5G services. According to the statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate Jio True 5G in Kota.

The spokesperson also said, "We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitise every region."

