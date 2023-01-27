Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam

Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam

Developer Fntastic never registered a trademark for the name ‘The Day Before,’ allowing an external, private individual to claim it instead.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 January 2023 16:35 IST
Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam

Photo Credit: Fntastic

Fntastic will consult its lawyers first before publishing the gameplay footage

Highlights
  • The Day Before has been delayed to November 10
  • The situation has raised scepticism as to whether the game indeed exists
  • Fntastic claims it planned to release a gameplay video before dispute

The Day Before, one of Steam's most-wishlisted open-world survival MMOs, got pulled from Valve's storefront earlier this week. The game's disappearance from the shop has been attributed to a trademark dispute, which developer Fntastic claims has caused Steam to block their game page, leading to yet another delay in release. Now, amidst internet chatter questioning whether the game even exists, the developer has come out and claimed it planned to delay the game even before the trademark dispute surfaced. In a statement to IGN, Fntastic has also shut down speculation over the game being a ‘scam'.

“We planned to move the game's release before and plan to announce it with [publisher] Mytona in a 10-minute gameplay video,” the developer told IGN. “And then you all know what happened. So to be on the safe side, to ensure there are no more transfers, we, along with the publisher, chose November 10. That is a safe date, given the trademark dispute.” The now twice-delayed game will utilise the additional time to ensure a polished and “content-filled” experience by launch day. As for the gameplay video, Fntastic intends to consult its lawyers first before publishing it.

Despite the allegations being hurled against them, The Day Before developers seem optimistic about the end result — even dismissing claims that they are running a scam of some kind. “We didn't take a penny from people: no crowdfunding, no pre-orders, no donations. The game is fully funded by Mytona, one of the largest mobile publishers in the world, who checked the game's build at every milestone per our contract,” their statement reads.

The Day Before was delisted from Steam earlier this week and it was revealed that the studio never bothered claiming a trademark for its name, before announcing the title in January 2021. As per Fntastic, this allowed a private individual to fill out an application before them, and register the trademark for the name “The Day Before,” in the US. In an effort to resolve this issue, the developer has now decided to postpone the game's launch to November 10.

“Previously, we were not aware of the existence of claims,” an open letter from developer Fntastic and publisher Mytona read after the game vanished from Steam. “We found out about this only on January 19, 2023, when we received a complaint from him and a request to contact him.” The studio was planning to drop a “lengthy gameplay video” later this month — just two months before launch — but has decided to hold off on that as well. Understandably, this baffling situation has raised suspicion on the internet, with the vocal majority suggesting that the game might not have been in development at all. Even The Day Before's community Discord moderators are doubtful about whether the game is real or not. To their credit, very little is known about The Day Before, beyond its flashy announcement trailer, followed by an orchestrated gameplay footage, promising a supreme zombie-killing affair.

While The Day Before was initially expected to release in 2022, it was then delayed to March 1 this year, with regard to a change in the development engine. As per a statement given to IGN last year, Fntastic claimed that it was switching to Epic Games' new Unreal Engine 5 technology, which would only “make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic.” This new delay and accusations have caused Fntastic to open up, insisting that plans to move the release date further were in motion before the trademark issue mounted up — pushing the launch date by eight months.

Set in a desolate, post-pandemic US, The Day Before has players survive hordes of flesh-eating zombies by scavenging for resources, crafting equipment, and driving around in vehicles. Think of it like The Division meets The Last of Us — at least going by the sparse knowledge we have of the game. Fntastic previously created the multiplayer hide-and-seek game Propnight — a 4v1 affair, in which a killer tracks down survivors in the eerie night.

The Day Before is now slated to release November 10 on PC.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the day before, the day before game, the day before trademark, the day before delay, the day before steam, fntastic, mytona, the day before game release date, pc, steam
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Listing Surfaces on Hungarian Retail Site, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How
Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Official Accessories Leaked Ahead of Launch, See Images
  3. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  4. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G May Launch in India on This Date, Price Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked: Report
  8. Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. How Google Chrome Will Protect Your Incognito Tabs From Prying Eyes
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts in Coming Weeks
  2. Coinbase Considering Appeal as Netherlands Hits Crypto Exchange With $3.5 Million Fine : All Details
  3. Google Pixel Tablet Image Leaks Online; Suggests Only One Model May Be Launched
  4. Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report
  5. Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam
  6. Big Tech Is Firing Employees by the Thousands. Why? and How Worried Should We Be?
  7. Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Listing Surfaces on Hungarian Retail Site, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple Led Smartphone Market in Holiday Quarter Amid Largest-Ever Decline in Smartphone Demand: IDC
  10. DCPCR to Launch WhatsApp Chatbot for Public Interaction, Complaints Registration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.