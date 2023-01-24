Technology News
  WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details

Those who pre-order the Deluxe and Icon Editions of WWE 2K23 gain three-day early access, starting March 14.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: 2K

John Cena in WWE 2K23

Highlights
  • WWE 2K23’s Showcase feature will focus on John Cena’s career
  • The new WarGames mode allows for 3v3/ 4v4 single and multiplayer matches
  • Pre-orders grant access to musician Bad Bunny as a playable character

WWE 2K23, the latest instalment in 2K's annual pro-wrestling video game franchise, just got a release date. Featuring the 16-time world champion John Cena on the cover, the game is slated to release March 17, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Those who purchase the premium versions of WWE 2K23 will gain three-day early access, starting March 14. WWE 2K23 aims to celebrate wrestler-cum-actor Cena's 20th anniversary by featuring him on all three covers — Standard, Deluxe, and Icon editions, fashioned after iconic moments from his career.

WWE 2K23 2K Showcase

After charting Rey Mysterio's career in WWE 2K22, the latest iteration sees players stepping into the shoes of Cena and facing his toughest competitors through his 20-year-long stint at WWE. This, in a sense, marks the second 2K Showcase for Cena, who previously got a small feature in WWE 2K15, focused mainly on his rivalry with CM Punk. This time, players can expect to go all the way back in time — his debut — and relive those moments once more, as the events seamlessly transition from gameplay to live-action footage, and vice versa. Of course, Cena will narrate the whole event, giving insight into his mindset during those key matches.

“It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase,” Cena said in a prepared statement. “2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honoured to grace the cover of WWE 2K23.”

WWE 2K23 pre-order and editions

Pre-orders are now live across PC and consoles, with the Standard Edition offering the base game and a Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes music star Bad Bunny as a playable character and a Ruby tier MyFaction card for the same. WWE 2K23's Standard Edition costs Rs. 3,399 on PC (Steam), and Rs. 4,499 on the old-gen PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, over on the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, the base version is priced at Rs. 4,999. Cross-gen edition of the same will be available digitally only.

As stated before, the Deluxe edition and beyond grants three-day early access to WWE 2K23, which includes all the aforementioned content alongside a season pass to “all five” post-launch DLC content packs, the MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger, Ruby John Cena MyFaction Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFaction card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFaction card, Gold Asuka MyFaction card, and three “Basic Premium Launch” MyFaction Card Packs.

Across consoles, regardless of generation or version (physical/ digital), WWE 2K23's Deluxe Edition will cost you Rs. 7,499. On PC, it is listed at Rs. 5,699.

And finally, the Icon Edition compiles all the previous perks, and adds throwback versions of John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar, along with the WrestleMania 22 arena and the John Cena Legacy Championship. WWE 2K23's Icon Edition costs Rs. 7,999 across all consoles and Rs. 6,799 on PC.

WWE 2K23 additional features

WWE 2K23 introduces a new WarGames mode, which lets players engage in thrilling 3v3 or 4v4 single or multiplayer matches “inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage” — the press release adds. MyGM returns as well, allowing players to pick from a roster or create their own custom General Manager to assign budgets, sign free agents, and put on a good show.

Meanwhile, the MyFaction mode has been expanded to online play, allowing players to build out their squad and heat out for global dominance in Weekly Towers and Faction Wars modes. MyRise, aka the career mode, also returns, letting you map out an existing or custom Superstar's rise to glory, starting from their humble beginnings. And who can ever forget the hilarious Creation Suit, where one could create, search, and share their custom wrestlers for use in-game?

WWE 2K23 releases March 17, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Those who purchase the Deluxe and Icon Editions of WWE 2K23 gain three-day early access, starting March 14.

Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
CES And Auto Expo 2023 - Return of the Legends | The Gadgets 360 Show

