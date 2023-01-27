Poco X5 series of smartphones, comprising the Poco X5 and the Poco X5 Pro, is expected to debut in India soon. Its release was teased by the India head of the brand back in December. It has been spotted on numerous certification websites including BIS, NBTC, and EEC. The launch date for the handsets has previously been tipped, and now the Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G models have been listed on a European retail website, revealing their specifications and hinting at their upcoming release.

According to listings on Hungarian retail website, Citytel, the Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G are expected to be available soon. The website has listed both the base and the pro models of the Poco smartphone series, with specifications, features and colour options.

Poco X5 5G specifications, features (expected)

The listing for the Poco X5 5G reveals that the phone will be available in Green, Blue and Black colour variants, according to the retailer, will support nano-SIM and run MIUI 13 for POCO on an Android 11 base. According to the website, the phone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The site adds that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 (Snapdragon 695) chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera setup of the Poco X5 will comprise a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel one. The front camera will feature a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone will also support, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC connectivity. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support fast charging up to 33W.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, features (expected)

According to the Hungarian retail website, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be available in Black, Blue, and Yellow colour options and run MIUI 14 for POCO based on Android 12. The phone will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 16K colours and 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and have 6GB RAM.

The Poco X5 Pro's triple rear camera setup will consist of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens, along with a 16-megapixel lens for the front camera. Like the base version, the Pro model will also Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity alongside Bluetooth 5.2 instead of version 5.1. The pro model will pack a Li-Po 5000mAh battery and support fast charging up to 67W.

As has been reported previously, the Poco X5 Pro has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, alongside the NBTC and EEC certification site, confirming its India release. The same report notes that the phone is expected to release on February 6 in the Indian market.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.