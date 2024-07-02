Technology News

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live

Originally released exclusively for Xbox 360 in 2006, Dead Rising was first remastered for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2016.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 July 2024 15:29 IST
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Capcom

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will feature updated character models

Highlights
  • Dead Rising was originally released as an Xbox 360 exclusive in 2006
  • The Deluxe Remaster version will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will run at 4K, 60fps on current-gen consoles
Advertisement

Zombie-killing photojournalist Frank West will be returning in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a new version of the 2006 game updated for current generation of consoles and PC. The remaster project, first announced last week, received a release date at the Capcom Next showcase Tuesday. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will arrive September 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, with pre-orders for the action-adventure title now live across all platforms.

Publisher Capcom provided a gameplay overview for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster at its summer showcase, detailing the new features and visual upgrades coming to the game. Developed on the RE Engine, the remastered game will feature improved graphics, a better control scheme, 3D audio support and a host of other quality-of-life changes to improve playability. Capcom also confirmed that the game will include 14 languages for text and nine for voiceover.\

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster features

During the Capcom showcase, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster director Ryosuke Murai confirmed that the game will run at 4K resolution and 60fps framerate. In-game character models, too, are getting an overhaul, bringing more detail and polish. The setting of the game, the Willamette Parkview Mall, is also getting a fresh coat of paint, with real-time lighting and shadow effects. “All of the graphics, including the characters and environments, have been renewed, and greatly improved over the original. Character's facial expressions, material textures, and blood spatter all look much more realistic,” the game's description on its Steam page adds.

Quality-of-life improvements coming to the game include the ability to move while aiming, more intuitive controls, a new auto-save feature and an updated user interface. Murai also confirmed that the remaster would feature improved NPC behavior.

This is not the first time that Dead Rising has been remastered. Originally released exclusively for Xbox 360 in 2006, the action-adventure title was remastered for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2016. The “Deluxe Remaster” will bring the game to current-gen consoles.

In addition to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Capcom confirmed it would focus on re-activating dormant IPs that haven't seen a new release in recent times. “The company is working to further enhance corporate value by continuing to leverage its rich library of content, such as by reviving past IPs as Deluxe Remasters to make highly-efficient and high-quality titles,” the publisher said in a press release.

The digital version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will arrive September 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, followed by the launch of the physical version in November. The game is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, with pre-orders currently live on all platforms.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

upcoming
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Dead Rising
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Dead Rising, Capcom, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed
Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. Google Pixel 9 Seen in a Pink Colour Option in Leaked Video
  3. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Date Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Design Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  7. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  8. Realme GT 6 to Launch in China on July 9; Rear Panel Design Teased
  9. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel
  2. Google Pixel 9 Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Off Pink Colour Variant With Rounded Corners
  3. OpenSSH Vulnerability regreSSHion Identified, More Than 14 Million Servers at Risk: Report
  4. Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed
  6. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. Apple Could Reportedly Introduce a Paid Apple Intelligence Subscription to Drive Revenue
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Be Launched Without Standard Model: Report
  9. Google Reportedly Completes Design Process for Tensor G5 Chipset for Pixel 10 Series
  10. Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »