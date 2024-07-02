Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live

Zombie-killing photojournalist Frank West will be returning in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a new version of the 2006 game updated for current generation of consoles and PC. The remaster project, first announced last week, received a release date at the Capcom Next showcase Tuesday. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will arrive September 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, with pre-orders for the action-adventure title now live across all platforms.

Publisher Capcom provided a gameplay overview for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster at its summer showcase, detailing the new features and visual upgrades coming to the game. Developed on the RE Engine, the remastered game will feature improved graphics, a better control scheme, 3D audio support and a host of other quality-of-life changes to improve playability. Capcom also confirmed that the game will include 14 languages for text and nine for voiceover.\

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster features

During the Capcom showcase, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster director Ryosuke Murai confirmed that the game will run at 4K resolution and 60fps framerate. In-game character models, too, are getting an overhaul, bringing more detail and polish. The setting of the game, the Willamette Parkview Mall, is also getting a fresh coat of paint, with real-time lighting and shadow effects. “All of the graphics, including the characters and environments, have been renewed, and greatly improved over the original. Character's facial expressions, material textures, and blood spatter all look much more realistic,” the game's description on its Steam page adds.

Quality-of-life improvements coming to the game include the ability to move while aiming, more intuitive controls, a new auto-save feature and an updated user interface. Murai also confirmed that the remaster would feature improved NPC behavior.

This is not the first time that Dead Rising has been remastered. Originally released exclusively for Xbox 360 in 2006, the action-adventure title was remastered for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2016. The “Deluxe Remaster” will bring the game to current-gen consoles.

In addition to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Capcom confirmed it would focus on re-activating dormant IPs that haven't seen a new release in recent times. “The company is working to further enhance corporate value by continuing to leverage its rich library of content, such as by reviving past IPs as Deluxe Remasters to make highly-efficient and high-quality titles,” the publisher said in a press release.

The digital version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will arrive September 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, followed by the launch of the physical version in November. The game is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, with pre-orders currently live on all platforms.

