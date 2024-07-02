Next Resident Evil Game Is in Development, Capcom Confirms

The next Resident Evil game is now under development, publisher Capcom confirmed at its summer showcase broadcast early Tuesday. The new game in the iconic survival-horror franchise will be helmed by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi. Capcom has not revealed an official title for the game, but it is expected to be Resident Evil 9. The last mainline game in the series, Resident Evil Village, was released in 2021.

Next Resident Evil confirmed

Nakanishi appeared towards the end of the Capcom Next livestream to announce that work on the next Resident Evil title had begun. “We're making a new Resident Evil,” The Resident Evil 7 director said during the broadcast. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial,” he added.

Breaking news from Capcom NEXT – Summer 2024! Director Koshi Nakanishi reveals that a new Resident Evil is in development. pic.twitter.com/N4RLiLuCgC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 1, 2024

Development on the next Resident Evil title will be led by Nakanishi, who directed 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Capcom did not reveal more details about the upcoming RE title and its launch window. “I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can,” Nakanishi said.

Capcom Next announcements

The announcement came towards the end of the Capcom Next showcase that focussed on three games from the publisher. At the livestream, the publisher revealed a demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess ahead of its release on July 19.

Capcom also announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which will bring several gameplay and visual improvements to 2006's Dead Rising, set for release on September 19.

Finally, the publisher confirmed that Resident Evil 7 was now available on Apple devices. The survival-horror title can be played on iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPad and Mac models running on Apple's M-series chips.

Resident Evil Village, the last mainline game in the RE series, was released in May 2021 across PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game was ported to iPhone and iPad late last year. Last month, Capcom confirmed that the game had sold over 10 million units globally in the three years since its launch, making it the fastest title in the Resident Evil series to hit the milestone.

