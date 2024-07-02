Technology News

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is tipped to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2024 15:28 IST
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit

  • iQoo Z9 Lite 5G may get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The handset may be equipped with an IP64-rated build
  • The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is likely to sport an 8-megapixel front camera
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will be introduced in the Indian market soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone in the country and has also revealed its design. The upcoming handset has been tipped to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G. It will join the existing iQoo Z9 5G series models in the country, which include the iQoo Z9 5G and the iQoo Z9x 5G, launched in March and May this year, respectively. 

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India launch

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will launch in India on July 15, the company said. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) confirmed the same in an X post and shared a promotional poster that shows the design of the rear panel of the upcoming handset.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G design

The rear panel of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is seen with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner. Two camera sensors in two separate circular units are arranged vertically within the island. The LED flash unit is placed beside the camera sensors. The phone appears in a green shade with a marble-like patterned finish.

The design is also similar to the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, which was unveiled in India on June 27.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G features, price range (expected)

Since the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G has previously been tipped to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and the design reflects the alleged similarity, they may likely share similar features.

The upcoming iQoo handset may, therefore, get a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and an IP64-rated build. The iQoo Z9 Lite may sport a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

The phone is said to launch as iQoo's "first entry-level 5G phone." Therefore, it is likely to be cheaper than the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G, which are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Notably, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is priced in India at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India launch, iQoo Z9 Lite 5G specifications, iQoo Z9 series, iQoo, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Apple Could Reportedly Introduce a Paid Apple Intelligence Subscription to Drive Revenue
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed
