iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will be introduced in the Indian market soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone in the country and has also revealed its design. The upcoming handset has been tipped to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G. It will join the existing iQoo Z9 5G series models in the country, which include the iQoo Z9 5G and the iQoo Z9x 5G, launched in March and May this year, respectively.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India launch

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will launch in India on July 15, the company said. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) confirmed the same in an X post and shared a promotional poster that shows the design of the rear panel of the upcoming handset.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G design

The rear panel of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is seen with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner. Two camera sensors in two separate circular units are arranged vertically within the island. The LED flash unit is placed beside the camera sensors. The phone appears in a green shade with a marble-like patterned finish.

The design is also similar to the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, which was unveiled in India on June 27.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G features, price range (expected)

Since the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G has previously been tipped to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and the design reflects the alleged similarity, they may likely share similar features.

The upcoming iQoo handset may, therefore, get a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and an IP64-rated build. The iQoo Z9 Lite may sport a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is said to launch as iQoo's "first entry-level 5G phone." Therefore, it is likely to be cheaper than the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G, which are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Notably, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is priced in India at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, respectively.

