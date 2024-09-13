We're into the second week of September and we've seen some major game releases this month already. And there's many more still to come. Sony launched its first-party title Astro Bot on September 6. The platformer is a follow-up to Astro's Playroom, the free-to-play title that comes pre-installed on every PS5 and serves as a handy tech demo for DualSense controller features. Astro Bot, however, takes it to the next level, expanding the scope to include over six galaxies and 80 levels.

September is a big month for fans of sports games, too. 2K launched NBA 2K25, the latest entry in the long-running and popular basketball sim franchise, on September 6. The game features several refinements and gameplay improvements over its predecessor. EA, meanwhile, is gearing up to release EA Sports FC 25 later this month. This will be the second game in the franchise without the Fifa moniker and will build upon the foundations of last year's FC 24.

There are a couple of remaster projects for cult hit games, a new Legend of Zelda title and the first major expansion for Bethesda's space RPG Starfield. September is indeed a crowded field. Here, we'll go through our picks for the games to look out for this month across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

When: September 3

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a multiplayer fantasy sports game that was released last week. You can create your own Quidditch team to complete with distinctive colours and accessories. The gameplay allows you to fly through the skies, avoid Bludgers, and shoot goals. With intuitive controls, you can choose to play as a Chaser, a Seeker, a Beater, or a Keeper.

In addition to the exciting Quidditch matches, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows you to visit the Triwizard schools Beauxbatons and Durmstrang, where you'll face them while representing Hogwarts. These schools are standout features, with Beauxbatons offering a stunning view of the French Alps and its refined architecture, while Durmstrang presents a moody Northern European atmosphere. After finishing The Hogwarts House Quidditch Cup in the main storyline, you'll unlock the ability to compete as the teams from these prestigious Triwizard institutions.

Astro Bot

When: September 6

Where: PS5

One of the most anticipated games of 2024, this 3D platformer lets you control Astro, a cute robot who must travel across multiple galaxies to rescue his friends. Astro Bot provides much better graphics, and improved gameplay compared to Astro's Playroom — Sony also says that this PS5 exclusive game is “four times” larger than the 2020 title.

There are over 300 bots waiting to be rescued by Astro, while the game will also let you discover and use new powers and features as you play 80 levels set across 50 planets while saving all your robotic friends. Gamers will also appreciate several references to some of Sony's older titles peppered throughout the game.

NBA 2K25

When: September 6

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

The next generation of the popular National Basketball Association (NBA) sim by publisher 2K Games is here, and just like the previous few installments, it introduces several new features to keep returning players hooked. Developed by Visual Concepts, the biggest revamp in NBA 2K25 comes in the form of a new dribbling mechanic which will let players experience a more realistic ball control.

However, some of you might still be concerned about the shooting mechanics added last year which garnered some criticism from the gaming community. But don't be. The game has addressed player feedback and now offers two divergent shooting options — one is the “pro” version which relies on the player's skills, and the other is “assisted” where the AI balances the shot to make it go through easily.

Apart from these technical changes, improvements have been made all around. The ProPlay now has more authentic footage to make the build-up to three-pointers seem more immersive. The biggest highlight, however, is the MyPlayer mode, which gets several changes. For instance, The City can easily be navigated allowing players to not spend much time in loading screens. The Track is also getting a new feature and will change the karting mini-game tracks every week to win up to one million VC.

Aside from these, you will see a more immersive storyline in MyCareer mode, new character customisation options, and gameplay improvements for WNBA. There is definitely a lot to explore in the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

When: September 9

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Warhammer 40K is one of the most beloved science fantasy franchises and has its own distinct identity when it comes to games. The latest title from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is a follow-up to 2011's Space Marine. A third-person shooter and hack-and-slash game, Space Marine 2 is a grisly, gory adventure where players control Titus, a lieutenant of the Ultramarines chapter, during an ongoing war against a violent alien race.

With your squad, you take on the Tyranid threat, making your way through bloody battlefields. Players have both ranged and melee weapons at their disposal to dispatch weaker and stronger Tyranids, respectively. Titus can also block, parry, and dodge incoming attacks. While Warhammer 40K comes with vast lore, players can jump into Space Marine 2 even if they are new to the series. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

When: September 12

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Lollipop Chainsaw, the action-adventure hack-and-slash title from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era is getting a remaster. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will bring several quality-of-life improvements over the original, including a graphical makeover. Helmed by Dragami Games, the remaster promises to bring the same tongue-in-cheek and risque energy of the original.

In Lollipop Chainsaw, you play as Juliet Starling, a cheerleader who hunts zombies and carries a chainsaw to eviscerate the undead. In her adventure, Juliet is also accompanied by the talking severed head of her boyfriend Nick, who hangs from her waist. While the original's style and tone are expected to return in the RePOP, the soundtrack will reportedly be different owing to licensing issues. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP arrives September 12.

The Plucky Squire

When: September 17

Where: PC PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Have you ever heard of a storybook hero that got kicked out of their own book? It could happen to anyone, especially if they're up against a villain like Humgrump. In the upcoming action title The Plucky Squire, you'll play as Jot as you discover the world outside the pages of their book.

In order to fight Humgrump, you'll need to jump between 2D and 3D worlds, while solving puzzles and challenges along the way. You'll even get to fly around using a jetpack, as you help the hero of the book fight the malevolent villain, resulting in a happy ending — which you'd expect from any respectable storybook.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

When: September 19

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

When Dead Rising released in 2006, it became a critical and commercial darling and went on to spawn a series of beloved games. The game's story followed photojournalist Frank West, who gets trapped in a shopping mall crawling with zombies. Frank has 72 hours to uncover the reason behind the zombie outbreak, save other survivors in the mall and kill as many undead as he can before he is evacuated on a rescue chopper. The game's inventive weapons, stylised gore and memorable characters have endured. And perhaps that's why Capcom is remastering the game for modern consoles.

To call it just a remaster would perhaps not do justice to the upcoming release. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster overhauls the original game from the ground up, from enhanced graphics, new voices, auto saves to gameplay improvements and a variety of quality-of-life upgrades. The deluxe remaster is sure to be a treat for Dead Rising fans. And if you've never played the original before, it might be the best way to take a tour of the Willamette Parkview Mall.

Ara: History Untold

When: September 24

Where: PC

After the game was first announced in 2022, many were waiting for this turn-based grand strategy title, reminiscent of the Civilization series. Ara: History Untold might appear to be overwhelming given its 4X (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) design, however, the gameplay promises to be easy enough to get the hang of quickly. Like most civilisation-based strategy games, the goal of Ara: History Untold is to start small in an empire and grow it throughout history within 750 turns.

You start the game by choosing a historical figure as a leader. The figure you pick will determine the way your nation behaves. Once that is done, the 4X part kicks in, you spend your time making complicated decisions about economics, army strategies, and alliances.

The area where Ara stands out is the customisability of the game. Players will find every element of the game impacting major future events, whether it is setting up a cavalry or deciding the place to farm. If you like world-building from a microscopic perspective, you will like the attention to detail. Another interesting inclusion is that unlike other strategy games where players make the move at the end of other players turn, Ara will have you make your decisions simultaneously.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World

When: September 24

Where: PC

In GreedFall 2: The Dying World, prepare to navigate a realm where political machinations and magical upheavals are the norm. This new chapter unfolds in the Gacane region, a pivotal area of the GreedFall universe where the colonists have made their home. You'll step into the shoes as a native of Teer Fradee, determined to protect your ancestral traditions amidst a turbulent backdrop. The story is richly layered, offering a narrative where every choice you make holds significant weight.

Combat in GreedFall 2 receives a strategic overhaul, introducing a more tactical approach to fighting. During battles, you can use the space bar to pause the action, giving you a chance to strategise. This pause feature lets you seamlessly switch between your party members and set up their moves, before resuming the fight. If you prefer a more streamlined experience, you can also bypass the pause option and quickly jump between characters with a single button press, allowing for swift and dynamic combat manoeuvres. This blend of tactical planning and real-time action ensures that every battle is both engaging and customisable, catering to your preferred playstyle.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

When: September 26

Where: Nintendo Switch

In this upcoming action-adventure title, you will step into the shoes of Princess Zelda as you embark on an epic quest to save Link and the kingdom of Hyrule, armed with the Tri Rod. This magical tool will let you create “echoes” or imitations of objects that can be used to solve puzzles, or in battles.

The game centres around odd rifts that are spiriting people away, which means that time is running short for Zelda to uncover the secrets behind the phenomenon and save everyone. Given the series' track record, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is one of the titles on this list that you might not want to miss out on when it arrives.

EA Sports FC 25

When: September 27

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

The second installment in the EA Sports FC series after it shed the FIFA moniker promises even more features than last year's edition, including a new “5v5 Rush” mode that brings extremely fast-paced matches to the popular title. EA Sports FC 25 features Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham on the cover — he's also the youngest cover player in the game's history (we're also counting the years when it was called FIFA).

If you want more tactical control over your gameplay experience, you can use the new FC IQ 25 system to improve your in-game strategy, and the player roles are generated using Opta data. EA is also set to introduce an enhanced AI system and player roles that are touted to help users manage their club more effectively.

Starfield: Shattered Space

When: September 30

Where: PC, Xbox Series S/X

Fans of Starfield have their eyes set on Shattered Space, the game's first major expansion. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the DLC takes a deeper focus on Va'ruun, the serpent-worshipping faction in Starfield, which did not get much love in the main story.

The game takes players to Va'ruun'kai, the homeworld of the faction. This is a major departure from the base game where the exploration was focused on multiple planets, and instead majority of the story is fixed on a single planet, Dazra. However, players should expect the usual Bethesda-style of storytelling in the game, which this time around, has darker and more complex leanings.

There are new introductions, as well. Players will find new gears, weapons, and items alongside the fresh gameplay. Further, Vortex Horror, the new villain in the expansion story is also an interesting addition. The creature, which comes from another dimension, adds a sense of danger as the difficulty level is pretty high. The visual look and feel of the enemy also add to the overall dark atmosphere of the game.

Finally, the biggest attraction of the DLC is the new vehicle, REV-8. It is a land rover that will let you move around the rough terrain of Dazra. It also offers a unique and fun way of exploring the planet. In a nutshell, the DLC may not be exactly like the main game, but it should have enough to let the fans of Starfield enjoy a few more hours of exploring.

September will see a few more interesting game launches, including a bunch of ports of major games that launched on different platforms before. Final Fantasy XVI finally arrives on PC on September 17. The same day, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes its way to last-gen consoles, finally allowing PS4 and Xbox One owners to experience the second chapter of Cal Kestis' story. Acclaimed PS5 exclusive God of War Ragnarök will finally arrive on PC on September 19, meanwhile Balatro, the hit indie roguelike deckbuilder, will release on Android and iOS on September 26.