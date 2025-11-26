Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launched exclusively on PS5 in June. It usually takes at least a year for first-party Sony exclusives to be ported to PC, but it seems that Kojima Productions' action-adventure delivery game could be coming to PC sooner rather than later. A PC port of Death Stranding 2 has been rated on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website.

Death Stranding 2 PC Port Rated by ESRB

The game has been rated ‘M' for Mature on the ESRB website. The listing is for the PC version of Death Stranding 2, which hasn't yet been confirmed by developer Kojima Productions and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. A separate rated PS5 version of DS 2 already exists on the ESRB website.

The listing seems to have leaked the PC port of the acclaimed action-adventure game ahead of an official announcement. An ESRB rating suggests Death Stranding 2 could make its way to PC in 2026, a year after its PS5 launch.

That would also be in line with the PC launch timeline for Death Stranding. The first game came out exclusively on PS4 in November 2019. It launched on PC just short of a year later in July 2020. A native PS5 version, “Director's Cut,” was released in 2021. Death Stranding was ported to Apple devices and Xbox Series S/X last year.

It's worth noting that 505 Games worked on the PC port of the first game.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a major contender at The Game Awards 2025 with seven nominations. The Death Stranding sequel is also up for Game of the Year trophy. Additionally, DS 2 is up for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, among other categories.

DS 2 launched on PS5 on June 26, 2025. A direct sequel to DS 1, it continues the story of Sam Porter Bridges as he attempts to connect a post-apocalyptic Mexico and Australia to the chiral network.