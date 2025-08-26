Death Stranding 2: On the Beach released on PS5 in June to critical acclaim. The action-adventure game serves as a direct sequel to 2019's Death Stranding and continues the story of Sam Porter Bridges. While a third game in the series might be years away, Hideo Kojima has said that he has already written the concept of Death Stranding 3. The series creator, however, mentioned he was not planning to work on the game right now.

Hideo Kojima on Death Stranding 3

Kojima's comments came in an interview during the Death Stranding 2 World Strand Tour over the weekend. When asked about the possibility of doing Death Stranding 3, he said he did have a concept for a potential third Death Stranding game.

“Well, I'm not planning to do that at the moment,” Kojima said. “Because the ending of Death Stranding 2 was my finale of 1 and 2.

“But I already wrote the concept of DS3, so I have that in data. I hope that someone will create it for me.”

Seems like Kojima isn't too inclined to work on Death Stranding 3 himself — at least not at the moment. Kojima Productions, however, is working on at least two games. Kojima is collaborating with filmmaker Jordan Peele for OD, a horror game set to be published by Xbox Game Studios. The project was unveiled with a brief trailer at The Game Awards 2023. More recently, Microsoft confirmed that OD was still in production amidst widespread cuts and project cancellations at Xbox.

Kojima is also working on Physint, an action espionage title, for Sony. The game, however, is still in the conceptual stage.

A Death Stranding film adaptation is also in the works, with Kojima Productions collaborating with boutique film production company, A24. Kojima has promised that the live-action feature film won't just be a “direct translation” of the game. “We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born,” the game designer had said when the adaptation was announced in December 2023.

Death Stranding 2 released exclusively on PS5 on June 26 and received widespread critical acclaim, becoming one of the highest-rated games of 2025. The ‘9 out of 10' Gadgets 360 review of the DS 2 called it “bigger and better and bolder” than the first game.