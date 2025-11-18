Sony was the most nominated game publisher at The Game Awards 2025 with a total of 19 nominations across multiple categories.
Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive/ Sandfall Interactive
The Game Awards announced the nominees for the best games of 2025, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leading the pack with 12 nominations, including for the coveted Game of the Year honour. The acclaimed RPG will be going up against Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for the night's top prize.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the debut game from independent studio Sandfall Interactive is also up for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and has racked up three nominations in the Best Performance category.
Sony emerged as the most nominated game publisher for this year's edition of The Game Awards with a total of 19 nominations across multiple categories. PS5 exclusives Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei are the second most nominated games with seven nods each. Acclaimed indie roguelike Hades 2 is up for six awards, followed by Silksong with five nominations and split-screen co-op adventure Split Fiction with four.
Split Fiction, one of the highest rated games of the year and an early Game of the Year favourite, was missing from the nominees list for the top prize, with fans calling its exclusion a “snub”. Hazelight's game, however, was nominated in Best Game Direction, Best Action-Adventure, Best Family, and Best Multiplayer game categories.
The Game Awards 2025 will take place live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 11 at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT (December 12 at 6am IST). The event will be hosted by producer Geoff Keighley and streamed across digital platforms. Here is the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2025:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/ Deep Silver)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/ Deep Silver)
Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/ Konami)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
Darren Korb, Hades II
Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/ EA)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)
Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/ Konami)
Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yotei
Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
Atomfall (Rebellion)
Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/ AP Thomson/ Hexacutable)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/ Sebastián Valbuena/ Panic)
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/ Don't Nod)
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/ Xbox Game Studios)
Wanderstop (Ivy Road/ Annapurna Interactive)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE)
Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Absolum (Guard Crush Games/ Supamonks/ Dotemu)
Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/ Devolver Digital)
Blue Prince (Dogubomb/ Raw Fury)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Blue Prince (Dogubomb/ Raw Fury)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/ Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
Megabonk (Vedinad)
Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/ Sega)
Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/ Oculus Studios)
The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/ Fast Travel Games)
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/ EA)
Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/ Bethesda Softworks)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/ Team Ninja/ Xbox Game Studios)
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/ Sega)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/ Bethesda Softworks)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/ EA)
Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/ Xbox Game Studios)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/ Deep Silver)
The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/ Xbox Game Studios)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
2XKO (Riot Games)
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/ Atari)
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/ Sega)
Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
Lego Party! (SMG Studio/ Fictions)
Lego Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/ Annapurna Interactive)
Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/ Sega)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/ EA)
The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/ 2K)
Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/ 3D Realms)
Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/ Sega)
EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/ EA Romania/EA)
F1 25 (Codemasters/ EA)
Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
Rematch (Sloclap/ Kepler Interactive)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/ Sega)
Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/ Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Peak (Aggro Crab/ Landfall)
Split Fiction (Hazelight/ EA)
A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/ Mojang/Warner Bros)
Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/ Capcom/Netflix)
The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/ PlayStation Productions)
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/ Ubisoft/Netflix)
Until Dawn (Screen Gems/ PlayStation Productions)
007 First Light (IO Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/ SIE)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)
Caedrel
Kai Cenat
MoistCr1TiKaL
Sakura Miko
The Burnt Peanut
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
Valorant (Riot)
brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
Gen.G – League of Legends
NRG – Valorant
Team Falcons – DOTA 2
Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement