Redmi 15C 5G price in India had recently surfaced online, along with its key specifications. Now, a tipster has again shared variant-wise prices of the handset, suggesting that it could be launched at a higher cost than earlier reported. The Redmi 15C 5G, which was launched in Poland in September, is expected to be available in India in three RAM and storage configurations. The phone is expected to be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity chipset as its Polish counterpart. Meanwhile, it might pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi 15C Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the price in India and key specifications of the Redmi 15C 5G. The phone is said to be priced at Rs. 12,499 in the country for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model could cost Rs. 13,999. Lastly, the top-end Redmi 15C 5G, which might feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is said to be priced at Rs. 14,999 in India.

This is higher than the earlier reported Redmi 15C 5G price in India. Recently, the leaker revealed that the base variant of the phone with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage could be priced at Rs. 11,500. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model was said to cost Rs. 12,500, and the top-end variant was reported to be priced at Rs. 14,500, while featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 15C 5G is said to sport a 6.9-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone could be a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It might ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The company will reportedly offer two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset is said to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, too. It will get a notch display cutout to house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 15C 5G was first launched in Poland in September at PLN 799 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is available in the country in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black, and Mint Green colourways. To recap, it is equipped with a 6.9-inch (720×1,600 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and 810 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.