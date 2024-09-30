Technology News
Technology News
Death Stranding 2 Release Date Will Be Confirmed at Some Point in 2025, Says Hideo Kojima

Kojima said that while the release date for the upcoming game had been decided, it would only be confirmed sometime in 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 September 2024 12:24 IST
Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 will be released on the PS5 in 2025

Highlights
  • Kojima is also involved with the Death Stranding film adaptation
  • Death Stranding 2 will see Norman Reedus reprise his role as Sam Bridges
  • The game's cast also includes Elle Fanning and George Miller
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach was announced at The Game Awards 2022 and is set to launch sometime in 2025. Much of the main cast from the first game, including Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker, are returning for the sequel, but details about the story remain cryptic. There's no confirmed release date for the game yet, and now Game Director Hideo Kojima has said that a launch date announcement will come at some point next year.

Speaking at a Special Stage presentation for Death Stranding 2 at Tokyo Game Show, Kojima said that while the release date for the upcoming game had been decided, it would only be confirmed sometime in 2025.

“I haven't said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and we're working hard to get there. We're currently working on it, but there are a lot of things going on with regards to the timing of its release. We've been told it will be released in 2025, so it will release next year, so we'll make an announcement sometime next year,” Kojima said (translated from Japanese) towards the end of the presentation.

“Well, as I said at the beginning, I'm currently putting together the game, so it's not quite finished yet, but I'm feeling really good about it, and it's better than Death Stranding 1,” he added.

At TGS, Kojima showcased new gameplay footage from Death Stranding 2, featuring some of the new cast members like Mad Max director George Miller and actor Elle Fanning. Kojima also revealed a new photo mode in the game, called “Photo Shoot Event.”

Kojima is also involved with the Death Stranding film adaptation in partnership with independent film production company A24. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will be released on the PS5 at some point in 2025.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
