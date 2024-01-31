Technology News
Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac With 50 Percent Discount

Death Standing on iPhone, iPad and Mac runs natively on Apple Silicon, utilising MetalFX Upscaling for optimized visual fidelity.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 January 2024 11:54 IST
Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac With 50 Percent Discount

Photo Credit: 505 Games

Norman Reedus stars as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Highlights
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut is priced at Rs. 1,999 after the discount
  • The game will run on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and M1 iPads, Macs
  • Death Stranding first launched in 2019 as a PlayStation exclusive
Death Stranding Director's Cut is now out on the App Store on iPhone, iPad and Mac computers. The surreal package delivery game from Kojima Productions can be played on the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad models and macOS devices running on the M1 chip or later. Death Stranding, which first launched as a PlayStation exclusive in 2019 and later ported to PC, was first announced for Apple platforms at the company's WWDC event in June last year.

Death Standing on iPhone, iPad and Mac runs natively on Apple Silicon, utilising MetalFX Upscaling for optimized visual fidelity, 505 Games, which was tasked with bringing the AAA title to Apple devices, said in its blog Tuesday.

The game is also currently available with a 50 percent discount, an offer that is live till February 20, at Rs. 1,999. Death Stranding Director's Cut is also available as a universal purchase, thus allowing users to only buy it once to access it on other compatible Apple devices.

Death Stranding on iOS comes with high frame rate mode, a photo mode, and cross-over content from Valve's Half-Life series and CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Apple users would also need to sign in to iCloud and activate iCloudDrive to play the game. The title also requires iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 13.3 or later to work and will take up about 77GB of storage space.

Since the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple has pushed to bring more AAA games to its phones. Last month, Resident Evil 4, the acclaimed 2023 remake of the survival horror classic from 2005, released on iPhone 15 Pro and compatible iPad and Mac models. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which launched on PC and consoles in October last year, is slated to arrive on iPhone sometime in 2024.

The Director's Cut version of Death Stranding, which includes enhanced graphics and performance and new gameplay elements and missions, launched natively on the PS5 in late 2021. The game puts players in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges (played by Norman Reedus), a delivery man tasked with reconnecting scattered remnants of society living in bunkers across a post-apocalyptic United States.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Death Stranding Directors Cut, Death Stranding, Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima, 505 Games, Apple, App Store, iPhone, iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, Mac
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
