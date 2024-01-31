Death Stranding Director's Cut is now out on the App Store on iPhone, iPad and Mac computers. The surreal package delivery game from Kojima Productions can be played on the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad models and macOS devices running on the M1 chip or later. Death Stranding, which first launched as a PlayStation exclusive in 2019 and later ported to PC, was first announced for Apple platforms at the company's WWDC event in June last year.

Death Standing on iPhone, iPad and Mac runs natively on Apple Silicon, utilising MetalFX Upscaling for optimized visual fidelity, 505 Games, which was tasked with bringing the AAA title to Apple devices, said in its blog Tuesday.

The game is also currently available with a 50 percent discount, an offer that is live till February 20, at Rs. 1,999. Death Stranding Director's Cut is also available as a universal purchase, thus allowing users to only buy it once to access it on other compatible Apple devices.

#ICYMI - DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT is OUT NOW on the App Store!



🦀https://t.co/KtuzXp7HGw

📦 Up to 50% off

👶 Universal purchase

☔️ Controller support

❤️ Got questions? Take a look at our FAQ Guide: https://t.co/ImN5hdHLfM#DeathStrandingDC #505Games pic.twitter.com/jPwMEf6iz6 — 505 Games (@505_Games) January 30, 2024

Death Stranding on iOS comes with high frame rate mode, a photo mode, and cross-over content from Valve's Half-Life series and CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Apple users would also need to sign in to iCloud and activate iCloudDrive to play the game. The title also requires iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 13.3 or later to work and will take up about 77GB of storage space.

Since the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple has pushed to bring more AAA games to its phones. Last month, Resident Evil 4, the acclaimed 2023 remake of the survival horror classic from 2005, released on iPhone 15 Pro and compatible iPad and Mac models. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which launched on PC and consoles in October last year, is slated to arrive on iPhone sometime in 2024.

The Director's Cut version of Death Stranding, which includes enhanced graphics and performance and new gameplay elements and missions, launched natively on the PS5 in late 2021. The game puts players in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges (played by Norman Reedus), a delivery man tasked with reconnecting scattered remnants of society living in bunkers across a post-apocalyptic United States.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.