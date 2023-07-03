Disney Speedstorm, the combat racing game based on iconic Disney and Pixar characters, will leave early access and fully release on September 28. It will be available free-to-play for players across all platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. Since April, the title was available as a paid game — costing Rs. 2,497 for the Standard bundle — granting early access and a slew of in-game credits, skins, and avatars. Over time, the game has seen various upgrades in the form of racetracks and technical improvements, all of which will reflect in the final build, though for now, it's unclear whether new Deluxe and/ or Ultimate editions will be rolled out at the time.

“Since the launch of Early Access, we've received invaluable feedback and support from our incredible community of players, who have been instrumental to the improvements made during Early Access,” the message from developer Gameloft reads. “Moving to a free-to-play experience will allow for more players to share in a fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience. We can't wait to continue this journey together as we enter this exciting new phase.” Gameloft further added that the Premium Founder's Packs will stay up for purchase until Disney Speedstorm exits early access, granting exclusive items at a ‘fantastic value.' The value aspect kind of suggests that they might go up in price later, but also hints at new packs coming in the future.

Disney Speedstorm is essentially a cart racer game in the same vein as Nintendo's Mario Kart, roping in a cast of characters namely Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Baloo the Bear, Captain Jack Sparrow, and more, all suited up and revving up to race around numerous high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar's worlds. Each character is equipped with unique skills such as speed boosts and explosives, that can help turn the tides of a race. Tracks range from the docks in Pirates of the Caribbean's Kraken Port, the wilds of The Jungle Book's Jungle Ruins, and the Scare Floor from Monsters Inc. The game also has crossplay, allowing players on different platforms to seamlessly play with each other. Gameloft has also promised to add new racers regularly, alongside seasonal content.

Interested players can head over to Disney Speedstorm's official website and avail discounts on the three Founder's Packs, which will let them unlock special characters before the official launch. The Standard edition is available at a 20 percent discount, the Deluxe at 30 percent, and the Ultimate Edition goes down by 25 percent.

Disney Speedstorm fully launches September 28, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

