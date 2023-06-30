Technology News
Steam Summer Sale 2023 Best Deals: Dark Souls 3, God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More

The Steam Summer Sale is scheduled to run until July 13, 10:30pm IST.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2023 18:10 IST
Steam Summer Sale 2023 Best Deals: Dark Souls 3, God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

Kratos in God of War (2018)

  • Steam Summer Sale 2023 began Thursday, June 29
  • The Dark Souls trilogy is finally on sale after more than a year
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is available at a 50 percent discount — Rs. 1,499

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale is now live, bringing new and returning discounts on PC games. The event is active for two weeks, running until July 13, 10:30pm IST, with a larger pool of discounted games than March's sale event, going up to an 85 percent price hack. Bandai Namco is finally offering a discount on the Dark Souls trilogy, more than a year since it stalled price cuts on it, due to a crucial security vulnerability discovered in January 2022. However, the price reduction isn't as steep as it used to be, with Dark Souls 3 costing Rs. 2,149, compared to the Rs. 1,047 price tag early last year. It's still a massive drop from the base Rs. 4,299 price tag though, allowing newcomers enthralled by Elden Ring to check out more of FromSoftware's catalogue. That award-winning open-world title is also on sale for Rs. 1,819 — a 30 percent price cut, and it's also got an expansion planned for later.

Every PlayStation–PC port is also being offered on sale, save for The Last of Us Part I, which I imagine won't see a discount until Naughty Dog fully fixes it. In my technical review of the game, I mentioned how it completely hogged down the CPU cores — even during idle — and had a range of performance issues such as framerate drops and uneven texture loading. You can instead opt for another father-child story in the God of War reboot, available at 40 percent off for Rs. 1,979. Both Spider-Man games, Remastered and Miles Morales, are listed at Rs. 2,679 and Rs. 2,210, respectively, though I feel like the latter should be even cheaper considering how short the overall game is. Another good pick would be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which puts both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in the same package for Rs. 1,979.

I'm quite surprised to see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on sale this soon, having launched in April to rave reviews — all of which criticised its performance issues that led to the game struggling to run on high-end hardware. That explains the Mixed reception on Steam, and it's priced at Rs. 2,624 at a 25 percent discount. In contrast, Resident Evil 4 — released in March — is not available on sale, though there are other quality Capcom titles you can pick. I'd recommend getting the Resident Evil 2 remake, where you step into the shoes of rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy, as he makes his way into the infected Raccoon City, ravaged by flesh-eating zombies. It is listed at Rs. 499 at a 75 percent discount. Or if you're into high-octane hack-and-slash, get Devil May Cry 5 for Rs. 577.

If you're into open-world titles, Red Dead Redemption 2 should be a no-brainer pick, which has received a 67 percent discount, taking the price down to Rs. 1,055. Or prime yourself for the Phantom Liberty DLC with the Blade Runner-esque Cyberpunk 2077, which I promise, is in a much better state than it was at launch in 2020. The base game costs Rs. 1,499 after a 50 percent discount, though you can also get a bundle worth Rs. 2,758, which also includes the upcoming expansion. On the shooter side, the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has received a 45 percent discount, now costing Rs. 2,749 for the base edition.

With that, here's a list of the top deals on PC games you shouldn't miss out on during Steam's Summer Sale 2023.

Steam Summer Sale 2023 best PC game deals

Elden Ring at Rs. 1,819 — 30 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dark Souls Remastered at Rs. 599 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at Rs. 1,313 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dark Souls III at Rs. 2,149 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut at Rs. 224 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

God of War at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 202 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 499 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 584 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Monster Hunter Rise at Rs. 959 — 60 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Monster Hunter: World at Rs. 1,248 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,210 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 874 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Rs. 2,624 — 25 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dead Space at Rs. 2,099 — 30 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at Rs. 2,749 — 45 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at Rs. 299 — 70 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V at Rs. 952 — 64 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Hogwarts Legacy at Rs. 2,399 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,055 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hades at Rs. 550 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Devil May Cry 5 at Rs. 577 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
