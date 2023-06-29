Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus July 2023 Free Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and More

PlayStation Plus July 2023 Free Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and More

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus from July 4 onwards.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 14:36 IST
PlayStation Plus July 2023 Free Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and More

Photo Credit: Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Highlights
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • PS Plus monthly free games for July are available till July 31
  • PS Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for July 2023 have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting July 4. Members can dive into the geopolitical intrigue, espionage and warfare from the 1980s Cold War era in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the episodic horror game Alan Wake Remastered, and the indie gem Endling – Extinction is Forever, where you explore a ravaged world through the eyes of a fox. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until July 31, after which you'll need to hold on to your PS Plus subscription for continued access.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late on Wednesday, adding that PS Plus members have until July 3 to add June's free games to their library. The June lineup includes the revered basketball simulation NBA 2K23, the dinosaur theme park management sim Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi, the Kurosawa-style side-scrolling Samurai action game.

PS Plus July 2023: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Forming the bridge between Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II, Black Ops Cold War drops you into the early 1980s, and you're tasked with pursuing a shadowy figure called Perseus, who intends to tilt power towards the Soviet Union and change the course of history. Engage in large-scale battles around the world in locales such as Vietnam, East Berlin, and the Soviet KGB headquarters to uncover a dark conspiracy, accompanied by returning characters like Alex Mason and Frank Woods. It is worth mentioning that the campaign is the positive point of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it severely lacks in the multiplayer aspect, due to fewer maps and a lack of innovation.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Alan Wake Remastered

Return to the idyllic town of Bright Falls in the cinematic Alan Wake Remastered, which now features overhauled visuals and cutscenes with new assets. Same as the original, you play as the titular author, who upon suffering from severe writer's block travels to a desolate town with his wife for a short vacation. Soon after, his wife mysteriously disappears, kickstarting an investigative arc, which then gets stranger as he discovers pages from a horror story that he supposedly wrote. The events play out exactly as described in those pages, forcing him to question his sanity as he comes to encounter a hostile supernatural darkness that turns every living thing against him. The nightmarish journey plays out like episodes of a TV series, and developer Remedy even has a sequel planned in October.

Alan Wake Remastered will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Endling – Extinction is Forever has you survive as the last mother fox on a merciless Earth ravaged by humans. Discover the destructive force unfold slowly, as it pollutes and corrupts the planet, posing challenges in your path to raising your three tiny furballs. You can use the cover of the night to stealthily guide the cubs to safer areas and plan out the next move during the day. Watch them grow over time and develop new skills and personalities, as you hunt down prey to stave off hunger. The visuals have an atmospheric look to them that really sells the sombre tone the game is going for.

Endling – Extinction is Forever will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Key highlights include Far Cry 6, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Rogue Legacy 2, and a lot more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Endling: Extinction is Forever

Endling: Extinction is Forever

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps plus, playstation plus, playstation, sony, call of duty, call of duty black ops cold war, call of duty black ops, alan wake, alan wake remastered, endling extinction is forever, ps plus july 2023, ps plus july 2023 free games, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers
Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus July 2023 Free Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  6. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Storage Capacity, ‘Flagship Grade' Chipset Confirmed
  8. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  9. PS Plus Free Games for July 2023 Announced
  10. Itel A60s Listed on Amazon, Confirmed to Launch in India Under Rs. 7,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe
  2. Mastercard to Explore Tokenised Bank Deposit Services as It Gears to Dig Deeper into Crypto
  3. Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased
  4. PlayStation Plus July 2023 Free Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and More
  5. SFS Seeks 30 Acre Land in Karnataka to Set Up Rs. 250 Crore Mobile Components Manufacturing Unit
  6. FTX Alleges Former Lawyer of Aiding Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud, Silencing Whistleblowers
  7. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone to Launch With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: See Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed via Amazon Listing: All Details
  9. The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West Cost Over $200 Million Each to Make, Court Documents Reveal
  10. BlackBerry Records Profit in First Quarter Fueled by Growth in Its Cybersecurity Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.