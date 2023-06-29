PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for July 2023 have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting July 4. Members can dive into the geopolitical intrigue, espionage and warfare from the 1980s Cold War era in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the episodic horror game Alan Wake Remastered, and the indie gem Endling – Extinction is Forever, where you explore a ravaged world through the eyes of a fox. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until July 31, after which you'll need to hold on to your PS Plus subscription for continued access.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late on Wednesday, adding that PS Plus members have until July 3 to add June's free games to their library. The June lineup includes the revered basketball simulation NBA 2K23, the dinosaur theme park management sim Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi, the Kurosawa-style side-scrolling Samurai action game.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July are:



➕ Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

➕ Alan Wake Remastered

➕ Endling - Extinction is Forever



Full details: https://t.co/KnsSrKq92A pic.twitter.com/G9SmGNSwQM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 28, 2023

PS Plus July 2023: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Forming the bridge between Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II, Black Ops Cold War drops you into the early 1980s, and you're tasked with pursuing a shadowy figure called Perseus, who intends to tilt power towards the Soviet Union and change the course of history. Engage in large-scale battles around the world in locales such as Vietnam, East Berlin, and the Soviet KGB headquarters to uncover a dark conspiracy, accompanied by returning characters like Alex Mason and Frank Woods. It is worth mentioning that the campaign is the positive point of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it severely lacks in the multiplayer aspect, due to fewer maps and a lack of innovation.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Alan Wake Remastered

Return to the idyllic town of Bright Falls in the cinematic Alan Wake Remastered, which now features overhauled visuals and cutscenes with new assets. Same as the original, you play as the titular author, who upon suffering from severe writer's block travels to a desolate town with his wife for a short vacation. Soon after, his wife mysteriously disappears, kickstarting an investigative arc, which then gets stranger as he discovers pages from a horror story that he supposedly wrote. The events play out exactly as described in those pages, forcing him to question his sanity as he comes to encounter a hostile supernatural darkness that turns every living thing against him. The nightmarish journey plays out like episodes of a TV series, and developer Remedy even has a sequel planned in October.

Alan Wake Remastered will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Endling – Extinction is Forever has you survive as the last mother fox on a merciless Earth ravaged by humans. Discover the destructive force unfold slowly, as it pollutes and corrupts the planet, posing challenges in your path to raising your three tiny furballs. You can use the cover of the night to stealthily guide the cubs to safer areas and plan out the next move during the day. Watch them grow over time and develop new skills and personalities, as you hunt down prey to stave off hunger. The visuals have an atmospheric look to them that really sells the sombre tone the game is going for.

Endling – Extinction is Forever will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Key highlights include Far Cry 6, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Rogue Legacy 2, and a lot more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.