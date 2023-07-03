Tecno is reportedly planning to expand its Pova series of smartphones with Pova Neo 3 4G soon. The smartphone will reportedly debut soon in the market as the key specifications of the phone along with the expected pricing have been leaked. The handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G will reportedly succeed the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which was launched last year in September. The Tecno Pova Neo 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the purported Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G will carry similar specifications as its predecessor Tecno Pova Neo 2 from last year. The handset is tipped to get a 6.82-inch (1,640 x 720 pixels) LCD display with Asahi Glass protection and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will pack a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the upcoming handset could sport an 8-megapixel front camera.

Powering the phone could be a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. The handset will reportedly be equipped with 128GB onboard storage and could run on Android 13-based HiOS 7.6.

Additionally, the phone is also leaked to come in Mecha Black and Amber Gold colour options. Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 18W standard charge support. Other leaked features include face recognition, a fingerprint scanner, and NFC support. Furthermore, the upcoming handset is tipped to measure 170.67x77.6x9.3 mm in size and weigh 201g.

Other than these, the expected launch timeline as well as the pricing for Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G has also been revealed. The handset is said to launch later this month or in the first week of August. The smartphone is likely to be priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 14,000 in India.

