Elden Ring Has Sold Over 23 Million Copies, Bandai Namco Confirms

Elden Ring, the acclaimed fantasy RPG from FromSoftware, has sold over 23 million copies since its release in 2022, Bandai Namco has confirmed. The publisher revealed the sales figure in wake of the gameplay trailer and release date reveal of the game's first major expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, on Wednesday. Exactly a year ago, Bandai Namco had announced that Elden Ring had sold 20 million copies worldwide.

According to Bandai Namco, Elden Ring's total sales figure comprises both the physical version and the downloadable digital release across all platforms, including Steam on PC. The RPG is developer FromSoftware's highest selling title comfortably, beating Dark Souls 3 (released in 2016), which sold over 10 million units (as confirmed by the studio in 2020). In fact, Elden Ring is inching closer to the total sales number for the Dark Souls series, which has shipped over 27 million copies.

The 23 million sales figure is likely to grow this year with the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the first major story expansion for the base game. Bandai Namco revealed the first gameplay trailer for the DLC and confirmed its June 21 release date on Wednesday. The three-minute-long trailer showcased a new setting, new enemies and bosses, and delivered plenty of hints for fans to pick apart.

Shadow of the Erdtree requires the base game to be playable and will also be available in a bundle that packages Elden Ring and the upcoming expansion in a single offering. Meanwhile, Elden Ring remains popular on Steam, where it is still recording a concurrent player count of around 50,000 at the time of writing.

Back in February 2023, Bandai Namco had confirmed that Elden Ring had sold 20 million copies worldwide in a year since its release. “The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of ELDEN RING in the future,” the publisher had said in a statement. Elden Ring released 25 February, 2022, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and went on to win the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022.

