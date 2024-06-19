Technology News
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Is Now the Highest Rated Expansion Ever on Metacritic

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree releases June 21 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 June 2024 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has a Metacritic score of 95

Highlights
  • Elden Ring had sold 25 million copies worldwide
  • Shadow of the Erdtree features a new world map and story
  • The expansion is developer FromSoftware's biggest till date
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to arrive on June 21, but the reviews for the expansion are already out. Predictably, the DLC has received widespread acclaim, just like the base game. In fact, as per its Metacritic score, Shadow of the Erdtree has now become the highest rated DLC ever released. The PS5 version of the Elden Ring expansion currently has a score of 95 on the review aggregator website, which makes it one of the best rated games of all time.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Metacritic score

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is FromSoftware's biggest and most ambitious expansion yet, featuring a whole new world map, new story, boss fights, weapon classes, spells, and more, adding dozens of hours of content over the base game.

Reviews for the upcoming expansion, which releases June 21 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, are already out, with high scores all around. With its 95 Metacritic score, based on 56 critic reviews at the time of writing, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is now the highest rated expansion ever. As spotted by VGC, the score places the expansion at the 36th place in Metacritic's overall list of highest rated games of all time. The DLC is just a single score point behind the base game; Elden Ring's Metacritic score stands at 96, based on 93 critic reviews.

When it comes to expansions, Shadow of the Erdtree is now at top of the list. Before the Elden Ring expansions, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine was the highest rated DLC on Metacritic with score of 92. Keep in mind that the review score can change as more reviews for the expansion trickle in.

Elden Ring sales

Last week, developer FromSoftware confirmed that Elden Ring had sold 25 million copies worldwide. The action-RPG, which released in 2022, is FromSoftware's highest selling title, comfortably ahead of the developer's other popular games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dark Souls III, both of which sold over 10 million units.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree requires the base game to be playable. It will focus on the story of Miquella, brother of Malenia, and will take place in the Realm of Shadow, a brand-new area in world of the Elden Ring. The expansion also introduces a new menacing antagonist, Messmer the Impaler. Shadow of the Erdtree will be released across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X on June 21.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Bandai Namco, DLC, PS5, PC, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
