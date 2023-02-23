Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms

Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms

Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring achieved this feat days before its one-year anniversary on February 25.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 February 2023 18:37 IST
Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has hinted at more content in the future

Highlights
  • For comparison, it took Dark Souls 3 four years to sell 10 million copies
  • FromSoftware’s next game is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  • Elden ring’s last major update was the Colosseum PvP free DLC

Elden Ring has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, publisher Bandai Namco confirmed. A critical darling and Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring reached the milestone just a few days shy of its one-year anniversary — February 25. The total combines the shipment and sales figures for both physical and digital copies sold. It's worth noting that the game reached that number without any post-launch story DLC or expansion. For comparison, it took Dark Souls 3 — FromSoftware's much-beloved 2016 title — four years to sell 10 million copies. Elden Ring doubled that feat in just one year.

“The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of ELDEN RING in the future,” Bandai Namco said in a prepared statement. Elden Ring's achievement is simply on another level here — approaching close to the last reported sales figures of God of War (2018), which has sold 23 million units as of November 2022. FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which was also a multi-platform release, managed to sell over five million copies by July 2020. Meanwhile, the much-revered Bloodborne, which was restricted to the PS4, sold just over 2 million copies by the end of 2015.

Elden Ring to God of War Ragnarök, Our Favourite Games From 2022

If anything, Elden Ring's feat proves how single-player games can still emerge successful in current video game climate that rewards live service models with battle passes and in-game purchases. The game also highlighted underwhelming open-world design choices prevalent across the industry and pioneered by Ubisoft, dictated by endless map icons, waypoints, an objective checklist, and too much handholding — essentially, distracting from the wonders of exploration.

The last announced sales details for Elden Ring were in August when it crossed 16 million in sales, with those numbers likely receiving a boost during the Christmas season, thanks to the buzz it garnered at The Game Awards.

As the one-year anniversary nears, fans have been wondering whether FromSoftware has some Elden Ring DLC in the works. After all, during his acceptance speech at The Game Awards, director Hidetaka Miyazaki promised that more content was on its way. “As for Elden Ring, we have several more things we want to do,” he said, at the time. As usual, data miners such as Sekiro Dubi have been hard at work, uncovering cut content in the game that could potentially emerge as DLC content. One of them was revealed as the Colosseum DLC, wherein players could partake in PvP matches against others online. The arenas always existed in the main game, but their doors were inaccessible during gameplay until the update rolled out.

Last year, FromSoftware also confirmed development on Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, where mecha robots duke it out on a dystopian post-apocalyptic world to claim control of a mysterious energy source. Directed by Masaru Yamamura, designer on 2019's Sekiro, FromSoftware's next game will let players assemble their own robots and pilot them in fast-paced missions that test their mettle.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: elden ring, elden ring 20 million, elden ring 20 million copies, elden ring game of the year, from software, bandai namco, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
iPhone 14 Plus Gets Discount of Rs. 10,000 in JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest
Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
Featured video of the day
Samsung's Experiential Store

Related Stories

Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  3. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  4. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  6. iPhone 15 Could Get Larger Display, New Design Features: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Now Rolling Out to All Users: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. SBI Partners With PayNow for Cross-Border Payments Through Bhim App
  10. Vivo V27 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, Could Feature This SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island
  2. Steam Reveals Major Sales and Fests Schedule for 2023: The Full List
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report
  4. Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
  5. Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
  6. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms
  7. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Discount of Rs. 10,000 in JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest
  8. Global Smartwatch Shipments Rose by 12 Percent YoY in 2022; Noise, Fire-Boltt in Top 5: Counterpoint Research
  9. Apple Reportedly Makes Advances in Developing Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring: Mark Gurman
  10. CoinDCX Names Vivek Gupta as CTO, Plans to Simplify Crypto Experience for Indian Investors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.