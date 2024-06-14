Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies globally, developer FromSoftware confirmed this week. The acclaimed action-RPG, which became a worldwide phenomenon after its release in 2022, reached the milestone ahead of the launch of its first major expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, which arrives later this month. Elden Ring is FromSoftware's highest selling title comfortably, blowing past popular titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dark Souls III, both of which sold 10 million units.

Elden Ring sales milestone

FromSoftware made the announcement in an X post Wednesday, thanking Elden Ring players. The sales figure likely includes both physical version units sold and the game's downloadable digital release across all platforms. “We have come a long way together. We are ever thankful for your passion and support,” the Elden Ring account on X posted after the confirmation.

Back in February, publisher Bandai Namco had confirmed that Elden Ring had sold 23 million copies since its release in February 2022. The RPG has sped past the 25-million mark in a few months, likely due to anticipation for its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

The base game had reached the 20-million sales mark back in February 2023, Bandai Namco had confirmed at the time. “The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of ELDEN RING in the future,” the publisher had said in a statement then.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release

First announced last year, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set for release on June 21 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The expansion requires the base game to be playable and will also be sold in a bundle that packages the base game with it in a single offering.

Shadow of the Erdtree will focus on Miquella, brother of infamous Elden Ring boss Malenia. The expansion will be set in a new region, called the Realm of Shadow, and will feature a new primary antagonist, Messmer the Impaler. FromSoftware has said that Shadow of the Erdtree is their biggest expansion to date and will bring new characters, story and a new map area.

Elden Ring was released on 25 February, 2022, and went on to win the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022.

