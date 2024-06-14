Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Elden Ring Has Sold 25 Million Copies Worldwide, Developer FromSoftware Confirms

Elden Ring Has Sold 25 Million Copies Worldwide, Developer FromSoftware Confirms

Back in February, publisher Bandai Namco had confirmed that Elden Ring had sold 23 million copies since its release in February 2022.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 June 2024 14:49 IST
Elden Ring Has Sold 25 Million Copies Worldwide, Developer FromSoftware Confirms

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring released 25 February, 2022, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree will release on June 21
  • The Elden Ring expansion is FromSoftware's largest till date
  • Elden Ring won the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022
Advertisement

Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies globally, developer FromSoftware confirmed this week. The acclaimed action-RPG, which became a worldwide phenomenon after its release in 2022, reached the milestone ahead of the launch of its first major expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, which arrives later this month. Elden Ring is FromSoftware's highest selling title comfortably, blowing past popular titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dark Souls III, both of which sold 10 million units.

Elden Ring sales milestone

FromSoftware made the announcement in an X post Wednesday, thanking Elden Ring players. The sales figure likely includes both physical version units sold and the game's downloadable digital release across all platforms. “We have come a long way together. We are ever thankful for your passion and support,” the Elden Ring account on X posted after the confirmation.

Back in February, publisher Bandai Namco had confirmed that Elden Ring had sold 23 million copies since its release in February 2022. The RPG has sped past the 25-million mark in a few months, likely due to anticipation for its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

The base game had reached the 20-million sales mark back in February 2023, Bandai Namco had confirmed at the time. “The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of ELDEN RING in the future,” the publisher had said in a statement then.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release

First announced last year, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set for release on June 21 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The expansion requires the base game to be playable and will also be sold in a bundle that packages the base game with it in a single offering.

Shadow of the Erdtree will focus on Miquella, brother of infamous Elden Ring boss Malenia. The expansion will be set in a new region, called the Realm of Shadow, and will feature a new primary antagonist, Messmer the Impaler. FromSoftware has said that Shadow of the Erdtree is their biggest expansion to date and will bring new characters, story and a new map area.

Elden Ring was released on 25 February, 2022, and went on to win the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elden Ring, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware, Bandai Namco, PS5, PC, Steam, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Elden Ring DLC, Elden Ring Sales
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 to Debut With Same 4,000mAh Battery as Galaxy S24: Report

Related Stories

Elden Ring Has Sold 25 Million Copies Worldwide, Developer FromSoftware Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Announced: Check Design, Key Features
  2. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  3. Luma AI's Dream Machine Will Let You Generate AI Videos for Free
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Have the Same Battery as Its Predecessor
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Here's When It Will Arrive
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen Launched
  8. LinkedIn's New AI Features Will Help You Find the Right Job
  9. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Make Alexa Smarter
  10. Honor Magic V Flip With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades
  2. LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. iOS 18’s Control Centre Revamp Brings a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone
  5. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Wallet to Offer Flight, Movie, Other Ticket Booking Services in India in Partnership with Paytm
  8. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 40-Hours of Total Battery Life to Launch in India on June 20
  9. Solana Bond Blockchain Customer Loyalty Platform Unveiled by Solana Labs
  10. Yahoo News App Gets an AI-Powered Revamp, Integrates Artifact’s Technology for Personalised News Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »