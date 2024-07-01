Technology News
  Elden Ring Film or TV Adaptation Seemingly Teased by Writer George RR Martin

Elden Ring Film or TV Adaptation Seemingly Teased by Writer George RR Martin

The Game of Thrones author helped developer FromSoftware write the world and lore for Elden Ring.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 July 2024 16:52 IST
Elden Ring Film or TV Adaptation Seemingly Teased by Writer George RR Martin

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring was released on PC and consoles in 2022

Highlights
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is now the highest rated DLC ever
  • Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has also talked of a possible adaptation
  • Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies worldwide
Elden Ring, the acclaimed action-RPG from FromSoftware, is back in focus after the release of its first and last major expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. The DLC, packed with new content and plenty of difficult boss fights, has been driving players back to the game. The renewed focus on Elden Ring following the critical and commercial success of the new expansion has sparked talks of a film or TV adaptation. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki had reportedly talked about existing “interest” in an Elden Ring adaptation following the release of Shadow of the Erdtree. Now, fantasy writer George RR Martin, who helped build the world of Elden Ring, has teased the possibility of a film or a TV show based on the game.

Elden Ring adaptation teased

In a blog post published June 29, the author hinted at an Elden Ring adaptation by enthusiastically feigning ignorance about a possible project. “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say,” Martin said. “Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?” he added.

Martin's coy suggestions follow admission from FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki that he wouldn't mind seeing the game adapted to a different medium. In an interview with The Guardian published after the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Miyazaki had said: “I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example.

“But I don't think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that's where a very strong partner would come into play. We'd have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we're trying to achieve, but there's interest, for sure,” he had added.

Nebula Award for Elden Ring

Martin, whose epic fantasy novels from A Song of Ice and Fire series were adapted into Game of Thrones TV show by HBO, helped FromSoftware write the world and lore of Elden Ring. In his blog, he also thanked the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association for presenting its Nebula Award for Game Writing to Elden Ring last year. “I did the worldbuilding for that project; Hidetaka Miyazaka [sic] and his team did all the rest. We were both honored with trophies,” the writer said in his blog post.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was released June 21 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Since its launch, it has become the highest rated DLC on Metacritic, even as the game has come under some criticism from players over its high degree of difficulty.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Elden Ring, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware, George RR Martin, Hidetaka Miyazaki, Game of Thrones
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
