Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the first major expansion for the acclaimed action RPG, received a gameplay trailer, detailing a new story, characters, and a new map, and a release date. The DLC will launch June 21 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, with preorders for the game now live across all platforms. Shadow of the Erdtree, which will focus on the story of Miquella, brother of Malenia, is FromSoftware's largest expansion to date and will task players with uncovering a new mystery.

The DLC will take place in the Land of Shadow, a new region that will take players beyond the Lands Between. “The Land of Shadow. A place obscured by the Erdtree.

Where the goddess Marika first set foot. A land purged in an unsung battle.

Set ablaze by Messmer's flame. It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden. And now Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord,” FromSoftware's description reads.

The three-minute-long gameplay trailer, though cryptic as ever, showcased plenty of new enemies, bosses and the new setting, giving fans enough fodder to come up with theories for the central mystery. The trailer opens with the withered arm of Miquella dangling from his cocoon. “Come, now. Touch the withered arm, and travel to the realm of shadow,” the trailer later says, suggesting that the new Land of Shadow region will be accessed by touching or holding Miquella's arm.

The trailer also introduces a new villain, Messmer the Impaler, who seems to be the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Messmer rules the Land of Shadow, which has been left in ruin from his flame. FromSoftware has not revealed any details about the new character, but it likely won't be long before fans pick apart the trailer and find all the hidden clues.

Shadow of the Erdtree will feature a chunky new story, taking players on a new adventure through the Land of Shadow. “Guided by Empyrean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot,” the DLC's story description reads. “In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella's footsteps with ulterior motives.”

The Land of Shadow is a completely new world within Elden Ring, separate from the Lands Between from the main game. While the size of the new map is yet unknown, FromSoftware says the “vast” new region will allow players to seamlessly travel back and forth between different sections. Just like the Lands Between, the new map will be diverse, with players encountering new mysteries, enemies, situations and dangerous dungeons.

In addition to new lore, enemies and bosses, the expansion will bring new weapons, equipment, weapon skills and magic previously not seen in Elden Ring, with FromSoftware promising a deeper RPG experience.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be available separately in a standard edition and a Premium Bundle that includes a digital artbook and the original soundtrack. The expansion will also be available as part of a bundle with the base game. And finally, there's a Collector's Edition, available in limited quantities, which includes the expansion, a 46cm statue of "Messmer the Impaler," an art book and a download voucher for the original soundtrack.

Shadow of the Erdtree is currently available for pre-order across Steam, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, with a release set for June 21. Bear in mind that the base game would be required to play the expansion.

