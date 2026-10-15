Epic Games has released a new “vibe coded” preview version of its Epic Games Store Launcher that it says is “light on features” but faster and more responsive. The company says the launcher is quicker to load than Steam and has an improved download and library experience. The new Epic Games Store launcher is available in preview on Windows, macOS, and for the first time, Linux.

“Programming is hard,” Epic Games said in a post on its website. “So, instead of doing that, we vibe coded a new Epic Games Launcher that's way faster and more responsive than the current one, and has a new look.”

The company shared a chart showing the new AI-coded Epic Games Store Launcher to be faster than Steam. A cold start to the new Epic Games Store takes 5.47 seconds compared to Steam's 10.07 seconds, making the preview version of the launcher 46 percent faster than its primary competition, as per numbers shared by Epic. When restored from the system tray to library, the new Epic launcher is claimed to be 14 percent faster than Steam.

We vibe coded the Epic Games Launcher to be faster than the other guy. Don't believe us? Test it out for yourself in Preview: https://t.co/pdtAeEIri4 https://t.co/aMxojUUVPV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 14, 2026

Epic also promises snappier navigation between library and store and less load on the system when the launcher runs in the background. It also supports voice chat and party system added to the Epic Games Launcher in September.

Additionally, Epic announced it was working to bring Fortnite to Linux on the new launcher. The company said it was rebuilding Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) and working with distro maintainers on security requirements.

The Epic Games Store launcher is available to download in preview for Windows, macOS, and Linux via the preview website. Epic Games is also asking users for feedback over bugs and glitches through a dedicated feedback button in the launcher.

“Is this bad boy faster? Yes. Will it have some bugs? Yes. Do we want to hear about them? Hell yes,” the Epic Games Store account on X posted.

'Vibe Coded' Epic Launcher Faces Backlash

The launch of the “vibe coded” launcher has met with widespread criticism from users, many of whom have already started posting clips of major bugs. “You think the reason people use steam over epic is the launch speed? Who is advising you?” an X user replied to Epic's announcement on the platform.

Users are report issues with moving the launcher window around, buttons that don't work, floating icons, freezing, among other bugs.

Cracking job lads off to a great start loving the ai work https://t.co/RtJDEQu3o3 — gold (@golden_aion) October 14, 2026

This week, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed the company was pivoting to AI first development. A Bloomberg report claimed Epic had mandated AI tools like Claude for the development of an upcoming shooter made in collaboration with Disney.