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Disney Reportedly Keen on Acquiring Fortnite Maker Epic Games at Some Point

Some senior executives at Disney are said to be keen on the media and entertainment giant buying Epic Games and are waiting for the right moment.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 April 2026 12:17 IST
Disney Reportedly Keen on Acquiring Fortnite Maker Epic Games at Some Point

Photo Credit: Disney/ Epic Games

Disney and Epic announced a partnership in 2024

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Highlights
  • Disney properties and experiences appear in Fortnite regularly
  • Epic Games laid off over 1,000 employees last month
  • Disney and Epic are collaborating on a shared entertainment universe
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Disney could reportedly acquire Fortnite maker Epic Games at some point. Some senior executives at the media and entertainment conglomerate are said to be interested in buying Epic, a company that already has deep ties with Disney. Walt Disney acquired a $1.5 billion in Epic Games in 2024, and Disney experiences and IP are featured regularly in Fortnite.

According to tech reporter and insider Alex Heath, Disney could at some point deepen its longstanding working relationship with Epic Games by acquiring the company outright. Speaking with noted entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni on a recent episode of The Town podcast, Heath said some senior Disney executives were intent on acquiring Epic, even though there's some resistance within the media giant.

“I know for a fact there are senior executives at Disney who want them to buy Epic and they're just waiting for that moment, and then there are others who think it's a bad idea,” Heath said. “I think if Epic ever sold, if it ever decided to call it quits on being an independent company, Disney would be the most natural home for it for a lot of reasons,” he added.

The tech journalist said the integration of Disney parks into Fortnite — a potential ‘Fortnite park,' Disney IP in the Battle Royale title, and Disney's gaming platform made the two companies a good fit for each other. Heath, however, noted that any acquisition decision would be up to Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney.

Disney and Epic's Relationship

Disney and Epic Games have enjoyed close ties, with integrated Disney experiences and IP available in Fortnite. Several popular Disney-owned characters have appeared as playable avatars in the massively popular online shooter.

Back in 2024, Disney announced it was acquiring a $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 14,054 crore) equity stake in the Fortnite maker as part of a collaboration involving Disney properties like Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar. The two companies have also committed to creating all-new games and a shared entertainment universe connected to Fortnite. Two years on, fruits of the ambitious collaboration, however, are yet to be seen.

Late last year, Epic Games did add a limited-time mode in Fortnite, featuring a Disneyland Island with theme park experiences and mini games.

Both Epic and Disney, however, seem to be cutting their losses of late. Last week, Epic Games laid off more than 1,000 employees, citing a downturn in Fortnite engagement. Meanwhile, Disney backed out of its $1 billion deal with OpenAI after the AI firm announced it was shutting down its video generation platform, Sora.

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Further reading: Disney, Epic Games, Fortnite, Tim Sweeney
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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