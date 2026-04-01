Disney could reportedly acquire Fortnite maker Epic Games at some point. Some senior executives at the media and entertainment conglomerate are said to be interested in buying Epic, a company that already has deep ties with Disney. Walt Disney acquired a $1.5 billion in Epic Games in 2024, and Disney experiences and IP are featured regularly in Fortnite.

According to tech reporter and insider Alex Heath, Disney could at some point deepen its longstanding working relationship with Epic Games by acquiring the company outright. Speaking with noted entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni on a recent episode of The Town podcast, Heath said some senior Disney executives were intent on acquiring Epic, even though there's some resistance within the media giant.

“I know for a fact there are senior executives at Disney who want them to buy Epic and they're just waiting for that moment, and then there are others who think it's a bad idea,” Heath said. “I think if Epic ever sold, if it ever decided to call it quits on being an independent company, Disney would be the most natural home for it for a lot of reasons,” he added.

The tech journalist said the integration of Disney parks into Fortnite — a potential ‘Fortnite park,' Disney IP in the Battle Royale title, and Disney's gaming platform made the two companies a good fit for each other. Heath, however, noted that any acquisition decision would be up to Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney.

Disney and Epic's Relationship

Disney and Epic Games have enjoyed close ties, with integrated Disney experiences and IP available in Fortnite. Several popular Disney-owned characters have appeared as playable avatars in the massively popular online shooter.

Back in 2024, Disney announced it was acquiring a $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 14,054 crore) equity stake in the Fortnite maker as part of a collaboration involving Disney properties like Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar. The two companies have also committed to creating all-new games and a shared entertainment universe connected to Fortnite. Two years on, fruits of the ambitious collaboration, however, are yet to be seen.

Late last year, Epic Games did add a limited-time mode in Fortnite, featuring a Disneyland Island with theme park experiences and mini games.

Both Epic and Disney, however, seem to be cutting their losses of late. Last week, Epic Games laid off more than 1,000 employees, citing a downturn in Fortnite engagement. Meanwhile, Disney backed out of its $1 billion deal with OpenAI after the AI firm announced it was shutting down its video generation platform, Sora.