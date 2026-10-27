Vodafone Idea has raised the prices of one of its prepaid plans that offer 84 days of plan validity. The company silently raised the price of the recharge pack without public notice. While the price of the prepaid plan has been raised, the benefits remain unchanged. The plan offers unlimited calling, apart from additional benefits, including access to Vi's media streaming app. Moreover, the telecom service provider continues to offer nine different prepaid plans with 84 days of pack validity. Apart from being the latest pack to receive a price hike, the prepaid plan is also the most affordable 84-day validity pack that offers 5G data.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 859 Revised Pricing, Benefits

The TSP has updated its website to reflect the new pricing of the Rs. 859 recharge pack. The prepaid plan now costs Rs. 899, which marks a price hike of Rs. 40, while offering the same benefits. Vi's Rs. 899 prepaid plan offers 5G data and a 1.5GB per day data quota. As previously mentioned, the plan has a validity of 84 days. Moreover, subscribers get unlimited calling.

Vi has updated its website to reflect the revised pricing.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vi

With the Rs. 899 recharge pack, the telecom company offers a “free night data” benefit, which allows subscribers to use 5G data between midnight and 6 am, during which there are no deductions made from the user's daily allowance. Moreover, the plan offers weekend data rollover and up to 2GB of backup Data every month, at no additional cost. Subscribers can claim this benefit via the Vi App.

Apart from this, Vi's Rs. 899 prepaid plan offers a 100 SMS per day quota. It is the most affordable Vi plan that offers 5G connectivity, along with 84 days of pack validity. It is also the most affordable 84-day validity plan that offers access to the Vi Movies & TV app on smartphones and smart TVs, allowing users to stream movies, TV shows, and Live News. However, the most affordable 84-day recharge plan is the Rs. 470 recharge pack, which also offers unlimited calling. The recharge plan only offers 4G connectivity.

Vi subscribers can also opt for the Rs. 548 recharge pack, which offers 4G connectivity, 7GB of data, 84 days of validity, and access to the Vi Movies & TV app at no additional charge. The most expensive on the list remains the Rs. 1,599 recharge pack, which offers unlimited 5G data, access to Netflix, and a 100 SMS per day quota, among other benefits.