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Vodafone Idea (Vi) Silently Raises Price of Its Rs. 859 Prepaid Plan With 84-Day Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offers 84-day validity prepaid plans priced up to Rs. 1,599, with unlimited 5G data.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 15:46 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Silently Raises Price of Its Rs. 859 Prepaid Plan With 84-Day Validity

Photo Credit: Vi

Vi recently began rolling out free international roaming

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Highlights
  • Vi has raised the price of the Rs. 859 plan by Rs. 40
  • Vi continues to offer the same benefits after the updated pricing
  • Vi has yet to reveal the reason behind the fresh price hike
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Vodafone Idea has raised the prices of one of its prepaid plans that offer 84 days of plan validity. The company silently raised the price of the recharge pack without public notice. While the price of the prepaid plan has been raised, the benefits remain unchanged. The plan offers unlimited calling, apart from additional benefits, including access to Vi's media streaming app. Moreover, the telecom service provider continues to offer nine different prepaid plans with 84 days of pack validity. Apart from being the latest pack to receive a price hike, the prepaid plan is also the most affordable 84-day validity pack that offers 5G data.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 859 Revised Pricing, Benefits

The TSP has updated its website to reflect the new pricing of the Rs. 859 recharge pack. The prepaid plan now costs Rs. 899, which marks a price hike of Rs. 40, while offering the same benefits. Vi's Rs. 899 prepaid plan offers 5G data and a 1.5GB per day data quota. As previously mentioned, the plan has a validity of 84 days. Moreover, subscribers get unlimited calling.

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Screenshot 2026 10 27 154022 Vi

Vi has updated its website to reflect the revised pricing.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vi

 

With the Rs. 899 recharge pack, the telecom company offers a “free night data” benefit, which allows subscribers to use 5G data between midnight and 6 am, during which there are no deductions made from the user's daily allowance. Moreover, the plan offers weekend data rollover and up to 2GB of backup Data every month, at no additional cost. Subscribers can claim this benefit via the Vi App.

Apart from this, Vi's Rs. 899 prepaid plan offers a 100 SMS per day quota. It is the most affordable Vi plan that offers 5G connectivity, along with 84 days of pack validity. It is also the most affordable 84-day validity plan that offers access to the Vi Movies & TV app on smartphones and smart TVs, allowing users to stream movies, TV shows, and Live News. However, the most affordable 84-day recharge plan is the Rs. 470 recharge pack, which also offers unlimited calling. The recharge plan only offers 4G connectivity.

Vi subscribers can also opt for the Rs. 548 recharge pack, which offers 4G connectivity, 7GB of data, 84 days of validity, and access to the Vi Movies & TV app at no additional charge. The most expensive on the list remains the Rs. 1,599 recharge pack, which offers unlimited 5G data, access to Netflix, and a 100 SMS per day quota, among other benefits.

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Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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