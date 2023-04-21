Immortals of Aveum, EA's upcoming magic shooter, just got a gameplay trailer and it feels overwhelming. Developer Ascendant Studios dropped six minutes of raw, HUD-less footage, showcasing its fluid spell-based combat and visuals built on Unreal Engine 5.1, which without context, one could easily mistake for a first-person Forspoken. But its similarities don't just end there, because the PC system requirements for Immortals of Aveum are extremely high. Players would need at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super to run the game at minimum/ low-medium settings. Requirements also add that an SSD is ‘strongly recommended.'

For what it's worth, Immortals of Aveum does look beautiful, putting you in control of Jak, a spell caster who joins an elite order of battlemages to stop the Everwar. Combat relies on three types of magic — Force (Blue), Life (Green), and Chaos (Red) — all of which cast a pentagram akin to Doctor Strange, taking up a chunk of screen space. In the footage, we see our hero fighting against some demonic enemies, grappling onto higher areas, and solving an elaborate puzzle, all of which appear unpleasant due to the bright magic animations and particles. They're quite distracting with streams of colours just bouncing around the map akin to bullet-hell games like Returnal. Mobs also don't seem to get staggered by our attacks as much — or maybe they do. It's hard to tell how inconsistent it is with so many things going on.

Immortals of Aveum PC system requirements

As mentioned before, the PC requirements for Immortals of Aveum are quite daunting and going by Steam's Hardware Survey, an egregious number of gamers won't be able to play it. Even Forspoken offered support for an Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) card, catering to the vast majority of PC gamers, despite being optimised poorly. Given how a PS5 with half the hardware capability will run Immortals of Aveum at optimal settings, it seems like it all boils down to poor optimisation on PC. The platform isn't a stranger to receiving bad ports in general — more recently seen with The Last of Us Part I, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and even Hogwarts Legacy to an extent.

Mark Maratea CTO attributes the steep hardware requirements to the Unreal Engine 5.1 tech they're using. “In any other game, you might see what looks like a big craggy wall, but it's actually flat with a craggy texture and maybe some shader trickery,” he said in a blog post. “We don't have to do that; we actually build an object with all of that detail, and Nanite determines whether that detail shows up based on your distance.” Maratea also claims that the difference in quality between cutscene and gameplay is ‘super-close,' but in my opinion, the footage says otherwise.

Common hardware requirements for Immortals of Aveum include Windows 10 and above operating system, 16GB RAM, and 110GB of storage space on an SSD — ‘strongly recommended.'

Immortals of Aveum ‘Minimum' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB)or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps, Low–Medium settings

Immortals of Aveum ‘Recommended' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1440p at 60fps, Medium–High settings

Immortals of Aveum releases July 20 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.