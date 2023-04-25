Technology News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details

Physical CD versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require an additional download on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 April 2023 16:03 IST
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details

Photo Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Highlights
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out April 28 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • It is set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • It will take up 155GB on PC, 147GB on PS5, and 140GB on the Xbox Series X

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is prepping to release this week and ahead of that, we've received global release times for the same. In a tweet, publisher EA confirmed that the game will launch at the same time worldwide, thus negating the need to change location to New Zealand to play early — as seen during Elden Ring's launch day. The Cal Kestis-led galaxy-spawning adventure will unlock on April 28 at 9:30 am IST in India/ 9 pm PT in the US/ 5am BST in the UK. EA's detailed infographic reveals several locations, with the timings being direct conversions. The publisher also dropped preload times earlier this week for players who had pre-ordered Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Preload times for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor change depending on the platform — with PC players receiving a long headstart. Those on Steam or the EA app can download and keep the game ready for launch day tonight, April 25 at 8:30pm IST in India/ 8am PT in the US. Meanwhile, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players can preload it on April 26 at 9:30am IST/ April 25 at 9pm PT.

This three-day advanced period for download is a sensible decision, since the game's file size is massive — 155GB on PC, 147GB on the PS5, and 140GB on the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S version is only 44GB in size since it lacks 4K textures. A Reddit post from last week revealed that even the physical CD version will require an additional download, rendering the whole concept of insert disc and play futile. This isn't surprising, given PS5 game discs can only hold up to 100GB of files, but EA could've surely opted to make this a two-disc release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC system requirements

Developer Respawn Entertainment dropped system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, earlier this year, which are detailed below. As mentioned before, you'll need 155GB of storage space on an SSD and Windows 10 as the operating system.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ‘Minimum' PC requirements

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ‘Recommended' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • RAM: 16GB

Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis has now grown into a powerful Jedi Knight, still continuing his crusade against the oppressive Empire. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor polishes the base mechanics from its prequel by adding new Dark Souls-inspired tools such as fast travel, allowing for easy movement across its several biomes. It also expands upon combat by adding fight stances, including dual-wielding, Kylo Ren's tanky and hard-hitting 'crossguard' style, twin-blade, and more. Pre-ordering the game also grants bonus items such as the Hermit-themed outfit, lightsaber, and a Combustion Blaster set. Special skins for your adorable droid BD-1 can be acquired by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases April 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases April 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.


 
 

