Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hike Lays Off Over One Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming

Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming

The development comes within a week of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) laying off about half of its India team.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2023 19:23 IST
Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming

The gaming platform claims to have 5.2 million monthly active users

Highlights
  • Mobile Premier League laid off near 350 people to cut down cost burden
  • Hike claims to have distributed over $308 million to winners annually
  • A couple of small-size gaming start-ups announced to shut down business

Kavin Bharti Mittal-founded Hike, which owns Rush Gaming Universe, has laid off about 55 people — more than one-fifth of its total workforce — to absorb the impact of the GST hike on online gaming, a top company official said on Thursday.

The development comes within a week of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) laying off about half of its India team or close to 350 people to cut down cost burden due to the increase in GST to 28 percent.

"About 55 people, out of which 24 are non-full-time employees. Closer to 22 percent. Business is in the best shape ever but this 400 percent increase in GST is a bazooka pointed at us. We'll need to absorb some of it and as a result the reduction in workforce at Hike/Rush," Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal said.

The entire team of Hike is engaged in the development of Web3 gaming platform ‘Rush Gaming Universe'.

Investors in Hike include Tencent, Foxconn, Bharti Group, Tribe Capital, Polygon, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, Cred Founder Kunal Shah.

The gaming platform claims to have 5.2 million monthly active users and distributed over $308 million (nearly Rs. 2,545 crore) to winners annually.

A couple of small-size gaming start-ups like Quizy have announced to shut down their business.

Industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) in a statement early this week said that with over 400 percent increase in GST liability, a vast majority of entrepreneurs who had innovated in the sector would be disproportionately impacted with many of MSMEs and startups going out of business. 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hike, online Gaming, GST, Mobile Premier League, Rush Gaming Universe
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G New Configuration Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
RBI Increases UPI Lite Transaction Limit to Rs. 500, Proposes AI-Powered ‘Conversational Payments’

Related Stories

Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Launches New Configuration Variant in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  4. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  6. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Series Said to Launch a Day Earlier Than Previously Reported
  8. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. Vivo V29e India Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With This Price Tag
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI Increases UPI Lite Transaction Limit to Rs. 500, Proposes AI-Powered ‘Conversational Payments’
  2. Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G New Configuration Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 15 Series Launch Might Take Place on September 12: Mark Gurman
  5. Microsoft, Aptos Labs Partner to Unite Web3, Artificial Intelligence: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut
  7. Mars May Have Been Habitable in the Past, NASA Rover Observations Suggest Water Presence: Scientists
  8. Vivo V29e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  9. NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules
  10. Disney+ to Start Cracking Down on Account and Password Sharing in 2024, Loses 12.5 Million Hotstar Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.