Sony has raised PlayStation 5 retail prices in the US for the first time since the Trump administration announced widespread trade tariffs earlier this year. Prices for the physical and digital editions of PS5 and the PS5 Pro are getting hiked by $50 in the country starting August 21. The cost of PS5 accessories, however, will remain unchanged, Sony said. The PlayStation parent cited “challenging economic environment” as the reason for the price increase.

PS5 Price Hiked in the US

The price of the standard physical edition PS5 is going up from $499.99 to $549.99, Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday, calling the price hike a “difficult decision”. PS5 digital edition now costs $499.99, up from $449.99. The PS5 Pro, too, gets a $50 price hike, up from $699.99 to $749.99

PS5 prices are not changing in additional markets, Sony said, and prices of PS5 accessories in the US will also remain the same.

Sony had refrained from hiking the prices of its current-generation consoles in the US in April when it increased PS5 prices in select markets that included the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand, citing “challenging economic environment”. The move came after US president Donald Trump imposed widespread tariffs on the country's imports.

Console Prices Rising

Prices of video game consoles have been rising since the Trump administration announced Tariffs in April. In May, Microsoft announced it was raising prices of its Xbox consoles and accessories, citing “market conditions and the rising cost of development”. The company also said it would raise prices of some of its first-party games from $70 to $80 starting this Holiday season but later backtracked on the decision.

Earlier this month, Nintendo, too, raised the price of the Nintendo Switch and some Switch and Switch 2 accessories in the US, citing “market conditions”. The price hike hit the entire family of first-generation Switch devices, which includes the original Switch, the Switch Lite, and the OLED model. Nintendo, however, did not raise the price of the newly released Switch 2.

Despite price hikes and a dearth of new triple-A first-party games, the PS5 has continued to sell well into its fifth year. Sony said it sold 18.5 million PS5 units in FY 2024 ended March 2025.