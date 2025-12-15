Technology News
English Edition

The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models

Global RAM shortage is tipped to lead to the extinction of the 16GB RAM in smartphones next year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 17:27 IST
The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Liam Briese

The RAM shortage is said to be created due to memory components being used for AI data centres

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • In price-sensitive markets, companies could revert to 4GB variants
  • Samsung’s Galaxy A series smartphones could witness a price hike
  • iPhone 17’s price is said to be increased by Rs. 7,000 soon
Advertisement

The global Random Access Memory (RAM) shortage has started showing its impact in the smartphone market. Multiple brands have either priced this year's models higher than the predecessor or are rumoured to hike the prices of the models post-launch. With the shortage expected to continue for multiple years, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also changing their go-to-market strategies. A tipster has now claimed that in 2026, smartphone variants with 16GB RAM will no longer be available, and companies could begin reintroducing models with 4GB RAM.

16GB RAM Smartphones Could Disappear from the Market

South Korean tipster Lanzuk (yeux 1122) has claimed in a recent post that smartphone companies will stop launching 16GB RAM models in 2026 due to the ongoing global memory shortage. The tipster also predicts that brands will lean towards increasing the prices of handsets or lowering the specifications to protect their margins.

The second strategic direction could mean the return of 4GB RAM variants, which were so far limited to entry-level smartphones. While this might seem like an extreme step, there is enough evidence to support these claims. The iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya, recently told Gadgets 360 that memory component prices increased by 60 percent between September and November.

A recent leak has claimed that Samsung could increase the prices of its Galaxy A series smartphones. The same has also been said about Apple's iPhone 17. According to a separate report, HP CEO Enrique Lores has hinted that the PC manufacturer will also have to resort to price hikes and specification lowering in the second half of 2026.

The tipster also claimed that 12GB models will be reduced by more than 40 percent next year, and companies will expand the 6GB and 8GB models instead. However, a continued shortage could pressurise the supply chain even further, resulting in a reduction of the 8GB RAM models and reintroduction of the 4GB variant even in the midrange segments.

Behind this global RAM shortage, artificial intelligence (AI) is said to be the culprit. With the AI market booming exponentially, the big players, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and others, are all scaling their operations. With the operations being directly tied to the processing power a company can generate, a race to build massive data centres has started.

Experts have claimed that this is where memory component manufacturers are prioritising their shipments since AI companies are willing to pay a premium price. At the same time, the more price-sensitive consumer tech market has been left deprived of these components, leading to the global shortage. At present, it cannot be said how long this scarcity might continue.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, RAM shortage, RAM price hike, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Motorola Edge 70 First Impressions

Related Stories

The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  2. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  3. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  4. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  5. Logitech MX Master 4 Launches in India With These Features
  6. Oppo Reno 15c With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched at This Price
  7. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  8. Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans: Check Price, Benefits
  9. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  10. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit's Starrere to Premiere on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables
  3. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit’s Psychological Thriller Premieres on This Date
  4. Knives Out Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know
  5. The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Tell Me Softly Out on OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Spanish Teen Romance Film
  7. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  8. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards
  9. Apple Fitness+ Now Available in India With Custom Workout Programmes: Price and Other Details
  10. Samsung Could Reportedly Strike a Deal With AMD to Build Future 2nm Process Chipsets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »