Sony is gearing up to launch its tentpole first-party games on PS5 in the coming months. Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine arrives in September, and the PlayStation parent announced last week that Santa Monica Studio's God of War Laufey is coming February 2027. It seems like the next Naughty Dog game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, isn't too far off, as well. According to an industry insider, the game is targeting a 2027 launch.

The information comes for NateTheHate, an insider noted for their accurate scoops from the games industry. Responding to an X user enquiring about the release window of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the tipster claimed Sony and Naughty Dog intended to launch the game in 2027.

2027 is the intended target. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) July 28, 2026

The insider did not confirm a tighter window for the game's release, but it's unlikely that Intergalactic will be released in early 2027, as God of War Laufey is set to launch on February 16, 2027. Sony would want to space out its two biggest exclusive games launching on PS5.

Neither Sony nor Naughty Dog have shared new information on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet since the game was revealed at The Game Awards 2024. The game does not have an official release window yet.

Intergalactic to Launch in Mid-2027

Last year, however, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported, citing people aware of Sony's plans, that Intergalactic was slated for release in mid-2027. That would put the game on track to launch just months after God of War Laufey.

Schreier also reported at the time that Naughty Dog, perhaps Sony's most iconic first-party studio known for delivering hits like Crash Bandicoot, The Last of Us, and Uncharted, had ordered mandatory overtime for its employees to finish work on an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet demo for the purpose of an internal review by Sony.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was revealed with a trailer at The Game Awards 2024, with Naughty Dog promising its “wildest, most creative story yet” and the “deepest gameplay” in the studio's history. The science-fiction action title is directed by Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann. The game has been in development since 2020.

Intergalactic follows the story of bounty hunter Jordan Mun, following a target to the distant planet of Sempiria. The game features an 80s-inspired retro-futuristic aesthetic and an original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.