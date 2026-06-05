Summer Game Fest 2026: How to Watch, What to Expect

Summer Game Fest returns on Friday, with tons of video game reveals, announcements, special guests, and other surprises. Some games have been confirmed for the live event, while others, of course, have been kept tightly under wraps. Expect some major reveals at the show, along with updates on upcoming games like Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Blood Message, Control Resonant, and more.

The annual games showcase will take place live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 5. Summer Game Fest will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT (June 6, 2.30am IST). The show will be hosted by its creator and producer, Geoff Keighley. You can watch the event here in the embedded livestream video below as well.

What to Expect From Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest is set to bring a wide range of announcements on upcoming games, along with major reveals for titles that haven't been announced yet. First, here's what's already confirmed for the show.

What's Already Confirmed

Blood Message, the narrative-driven linear action-adventure game from Chinese developer 24 Entertainment Lin'an, will get a new trailer at Summer Game Fest. The Uncharted-style adventure title is coming to PC and consoles. It could get a release date announcement at the event on Friday.

Star Wars Zero Company, which was announced last year, is also set to appear at Summer Game Fest. Details about the strategy title, in fact, leaked ahead of the show, but expect a release date announcement and a new trailer at the event.

Other games confirmed for Summer Game Fest include Guild Wars, Fortnite, Among Us, and Clutch. Additionally, Summer Game Fest shared a hype trailer, which featured upcoming games like Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Stranger Than Heaven, and more.

Two days remain until #SummerGameFest fires up! 🔥🔥



Do not miss a moment LIVE from Dolby Theatre in LA with special guests, surprises and a global celebration of video games in front of thousands.



Set a reminder now: https://t.co/8mor4eHSos pic.twitter.com/VORHFy7bYQ — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 3, 2026

What Could be Revealed

Summer Game Fest will also feature a few reveals that are likely to leave you surprised. Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 3 has been rumoured to feature at the show. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth released in 2024 and Square Enix has since not shared any details on the follow-up. Summer Game Fest would be the ideal place to reveal it.

Naughty Dog could also bring a new trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 with a moody and vague trailer. Naughty Dog has not shared any updates on the game since the reveal and was also conspicuously absent from State of Play this week. The studio could return with another trailer at Summer Game Fest.

Capcom could also reveal the next Resident Evil game it is working on, along with the story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem. The studio is heavily rumoured to be developing a remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica.

Sega is more or less confirmed to be present at Summer Game Fest. The studio will likely reveal the next entry in the Persona series. This week, a ton of information from Persona 6 leaked and was later taken down due to copyright claim.

The next chapter in Respawn's Star Wars Jedi series could also be revealed at Summer Game Fest. The series has been billed as a trilogy and the second entry, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy 2, the sequel to the hit Wizarding World RPG, is currently in development at Warner Bros. Games. While it seems unlikely, the game could be revealed at Summer Game Fest, especially considering it's been over three years since the release of Hogwarts Legacy.

We could also see further updates on already announced games like Metro 2039, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and Alien: Isolation 2.