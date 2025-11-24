Technology News
English Edition
  Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Reportedly Skip The Game Awards 2025, Won't Launch in 2026

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Reportedly Skip The Game Awards 2025, Won't Launch in 2026

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was revealed at The Game Awards 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 November 2025 12:02 IST
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Reportedly Skip The Game Awards 2025, Won't Launch in 2026

Photo Credit: Sony/ Naughty Dog

intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will follow bounty hunter Jordan Mun

Highlights
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development for the PS5
  • The game is Naughty Dog's first new IP in over a decade
  • The Game Awards 2025 will take place on December 11
Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, but the Sony-owned studio has not shared an update on the action-adventure title since. Fans are expecting to see more of the upcoming game at The Game Awards 2025 next month, but it seems like that won't be the case. The wait for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is likely to stretch longer, too. According to multiple industry insiders, the game won't be released in 2026.

Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb said in a post on X Sunday that Intergalactic won't get a new trailer at The Game Awards next month. Grubb was responding to PlayStation insider Colin Moriarty, who said he believed the game could show up at the event.

Grubb said Intergalactic won't be shown at The Game Awards 2025 and went on to claim that the game won't be out in 2026.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier backed Grubb's claim while responding to a reddit post discussing Intergalactic. “Can assure you that Intergalactic is not coming out in 2026,” he said. “I can assure you that Intergalactic isn't coming out in 2026 because people familiar with the game's development timeline have told me that it is not coming out in 2026.”

Naughty Dog and Sony have not confirmed a release window for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game is in development for the PS5.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Details

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was revealed with a trailer at The Game Awards 2024. The sci-fi action-adventure game is Naughty Dog's first new IP in over a decade. Following the game's reveal, the studio confirmed it had been working on it since 2020.

The game will follow bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet where communication went dark hundreds of years ago. As Jordan, players will have to survive the threats on the planet and attempt to leave its orbit. Naughty Dog has said that Intergalactic will feature the “deepest gameplay” in the studio's history.

The Game Awards 2025 is scheduled to take place on December 11. The annual event will be held live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and livestreamed across the globe. The show will honour the best games of 2025 and will feature a host of game announcements and reveals.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iOS 27 to Bring New AI Features, UI Improvements to Eligible iPhone Models in 2026: Report

Comment
