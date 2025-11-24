Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, but the Sony-owned studio has not shared an update on the action-adventure title since. Fans are expecting to see more of the upcoming game at The Game Awards 2025 next month, but it seems like that won't be the case. The wait for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is likely to stretch longer, too. According to multiple industry insiders, the game won't be released in 2026.

Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb said in a post on X Sunday that Intergalactic won't get a new trailer at The Game Awards next month. Grubb was responding to PlayStation insider Colin Moriarty, who said he believed the game could show up at the event.

Grubb said Intergalactic won't be shown at The Game Awards 2025 and went on to claim that the game won't be out in 2026.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier backed Grubb's claim while responding to a reddit post discussing Intergalactic. “Can assure you that Intergalactic is not coming out in 2026,” he said. “I can assure you that Intergalactic isn't coming out in 2026 because people familiar with the game's development timeline have told me that it is not coming out in 2026.”

Naughty Dog and Sony have not confirmed a release window for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game is in development for the PS5.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Details

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was revealed with a trailer at The Game Awards 2024. The sci-fi action-adventure game is Naughty Dog's first new IP in over a decade. Following the game's reveal, the studio confirmed it had been working on it since 2020.

The game will follow bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet where communication went dark hundreds of years ago. As Jordan, players will have to survive the threats on the planet and attempt to leave its orbit. Naughty Dog has said that Intergalactic will feature the “deepest gameplay” in the studio's history.

The Game Awards 2025 is scheduled to take place on December 11. The annual event will be held live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and livestreamed across the globe. The show will honour the best games of 2025 and will feature a host of game announcements and reveals.