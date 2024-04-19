Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year

Kingdome Come: Deliverance 2 will release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 April 2024 13:45 IST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year

Photo Credit: Plaion

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set in 15th century Bohemia

Highlights
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues the story of Henry
  • The game was announced with a 14-minute-long reveal video on Thursday
  • Publisher Plaion said that the sequel features two new maps
Advertisement

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, 2018's meticulous medieval action-RPG, is finally getting a sequel. Publisher Plaion has announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, set for release in 2024 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 promises to be a “true sequel” to the first game, bringing visceral first-person melee combat and a deep RPG experience.

The game was announced with a 14-minute-long reveal video late Thursday, with developers Warhorse diving into gameplay details and features. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 also received an announcement trailer that showcased the story, combat and detailed visuals.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set in a war-torn 15th century central Europe and continues the story of Henry of Skalitz from the first game. Henry, son of a blacksmith and a simple peasant, was thrust into a saga of revenge during the events of the first game, where he learned and rose through the ranks to become an able warrior.

In the sequel, players will get to continue Henry's journey amidst a raging civil war, meet new characters and take on new adventures. “In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war,” a press release from Plaion said.

The trailer showed off improved and polished visuals over the first game and highlighted realistic first-person sword combat. Plaion said that the sequel features two new maps, double the size of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, featuring detailed real-world locations. Aside from a focus on role-playing mechanics and combat, the game also promises to offer a detailed story, just like its predecessor.

The combat has been revamped as well, with Plaion opting for more accessibility. Aside from melee and ranged weapons like swords and bows, the sequel adds crossbows and early gunpowder weapons to the mix. The first game's immersive RPG elements are being brought back, as well. Players can take various routes to completing a quest and their choices impact the story and characters.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 arrives six years after the first game was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2018. The game was recently ported to Nintendo Switch, as well. With its flexible and detailed RPG experience, an affable protagonist and an engaging story, Kingdom Come: Deliverance found a niche audience of players. The sequel promises more of the same in an updated package for current-gen consoles and PC.

There's no concrete release date yet, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to arrive sometime later this year. There are no details about pricing and editions yet, but the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Warhorse Studios, Plaion, Deep Silver, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro
Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving

Related Stories

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370 and More
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Versatile and Practical
  3. Meta Claims Its Newly Launched Llama 3 AI Outperforms Gemini 1.5 Pro
  4. Google Maps to Show EV Charging Stations, Public Transport Options Soon
  5. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone With No Access to Internet
  6. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Specifications, Colurways Teased
  7. Apple's Rumoured 12.9-Inch iPad Air May Arrive With This Display Upgrade
  8. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A With Up to 45dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Gets NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration
  10. Apple's Purported LCD-Equipped HomePod Display Part Leaked: See Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple HomePod LCD Display Component Image Leak Hints at Arrival of Upgraded Model
  3. Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving
  4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year
  5. Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro
  6. Apple Tipped to Equip Purported 12.9-inch iPad Air Model With Mini LED Screen
  7. New OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370, All Indian Rank and More
  8. Google Maps Makes It Easier to Find EV Chargers, Search Now Shows Sustainable Travel Options
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Receives NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration, UltraXDR and More
  10. Snapchat to Display Watermark on Images Created Using Snap's Generative AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »