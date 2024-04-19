Kingdom Come: Deliverance, 2018's meticulous medieval action-RPG, is finally getting a sequel. Publisher Plaion has announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, set for release in 2024 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 promises to be a “true sequel” to the first game, bringing visceral first-person melee combat and a deep RPG experience.

The game was announced with a 14-minute-long reveal video late Thursday, with developers Warhorse diving into gameplay details and features. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 also received an announcement trailer that showcased the story, combat and detailed visuals.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set in a war-torn 15th century central Europe and continues the story of Henry of Skalitz from the first game. Henry, son of a blacksmith and a simple peasant, was thrust into a saga of revenge during the events of the first game, where he learned and rose through the ranks to become an able warrior.

In the sequel, players will get to continue Henry's journey amidst a raging civil war, meet new characters and take on new adventures. “In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war,” a press release from Plaion said.

The trailer showed off improved and polished visuals over the first game and highlighted realistic first-person sword combat. Plaion said that the sequel features two new maps, double the size of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, featuring detailed real-world locations. Aside from a focus on role-playing mechanics and combat, the game also promises to offer a detailed story, just like its predecessor.

The combat has been revamped as well, with Plaion opting for more accessibility. Aside from melee and ranged weapons like swords and bows, the sequel adds crossbows and early gunpowder weapons to the mix. The first game's immersive RPG elements are being brought back, as well. Players can take various routes to completing a quest and their choices impact the story and characters.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 arrives six years after the first game was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2018. The game was recently ported to Nintendo Switch, as well. With its flexible and detailed RPG experience, an affable protagonist and an engaging story, Kingdom Come: Deliverance found a niche audience of players. The sequel promises more of the same in an updated package for current-gen consoles and PC.

There's no concrete release date yet, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to arrive sometime later this year. There are no details about pricing and editions yet, but the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam.

