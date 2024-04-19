Technology News

Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving

Bitcoin is trading at $61,815 (roughly Rs. 51.6 lakh) having recorded a loss of 0.23 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 13:39 IST
Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The overall crypto market cap stands at $2.26 trillion as of April 19

Highlights
  • Polygon, Litecoin saw losses
  • Price drops also recorded by Cosmos, Stellar
  • EOS Coin, Iota saw minor gains
Advertisement

The crypto chart mostly reflected losses on Friday, April 19. Bitcoin, for instance, is trading at $61,815 (roughly Rs. 51.6 lakh) having recorded a loss of 0.23 percent. This is Bitcoin's trading value in India, as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360. On international exchanges like Binance, Bitcoin is trading at $62,160.14 (roughly Rs. 51.9 lakh). For most part of this week, Bitcoin has managed to remain under the shadow of volatility, ahead of its fourth halving event that is expected to take place between April 19 and April 21.

“Over the last few hours, $34.03 million in Bitcoin long positions have been liquidated. But the overall sentiment remains bullish as on-chain metrics show that over $1.7 billion worth of BTC have been accumulated by holders in the last few days. BTC's current price point is acting as a temporary support,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether clocked a loss of 0.45 percent on Friday. With this, the trading value of the asset hit $2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh) on Gadgets360's crypto price tracker. On Binance, ETH is trading at $ 3,075.52 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh).

Majority cryptocurrencies, as of Friday, are trading in the reds.

Solana, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Tron, and Polkadot -- all registered losses on Friday.

Polygon, Litecoin, and Uniswap also stayed on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

In the midst of the ongoing crypto market volatility, the overall sector valuation stands at $2.26 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,88,78,119 crore), shows CoinMarketCap.

“Geopolitical unrest, with Isfahan airport explosions, heightens pressure. The upcoming halving event also exacerbates uncertainty. Ethereum-based altcoins, meanwhile, offer avenues for growth and innovation within cryptocurrency, especially in gaming and Web3 applications,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Near Protocol, Tether, Uniswap, and Chainlink managed to see small gains despite the ongoing volatility.

“Immutable X (IMX) rose by 2.5 percent in 24 hours and gained traction with partnerships and gaming adoption, fostering token demand. ApeCoin (APE) rose by 0.09 percent and displayed resilience, enhancing utility via governance proposals,” Menon noted.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Versatile and Practical
  2. Meta Claims Its Newly Launched Llama 3 AI Outperforms Gemini 1.5 Pro
  3. Google Maps to Show EV Charging Stations, Public Transport Options Soon
  4. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A With Up to 45dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  5. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone With No Access to Internet
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Gets NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration
  7. With Tencent's InstantMesh, You Can Convert Any Image Into a 3D Render
  8. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Specifications, Colurways Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple HomePod LCD Display Component Image Leak Hints at Arrival of Upgraded Model
  3. Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving
  4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year
  5. Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro
  6. Apple Tipped to Equip Purported 12.9-inch iPad Air Model With Mini LED Screen
  7. New OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370, All Indian Rank and More
  8. Google Maps Makes It Easier to Find EV Chargers, Search Now Shows Sustainable Travel Options
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Receives NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration, UltraXDR and More
  10. Snapchat to Display Watermark on Images Created Using Snap's Generative AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »