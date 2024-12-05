Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the medieval RPG from Warhorse Studios, will now launch a week earlier than the previously confirmed release date. The game was slated for launch on February 11, 2025; it will now come out on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5 on February 4. The developer also confirmed that KCD 2 had gone gold, which means development on the game was “more or less” completed. Warhorse is also set to release a new trailer for the RPG on Thursday, alongside its specs for PC and console platforms.

KCD 2 New Launch Date

Warhorse announced the new launch date in a video update on X Wednesday. “Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will now officially release on February 4, 2025,” Warhorse global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling said in the update. “And why, you might ask? Simple, so you can start 2025 with the best game there is.”

The likely reason for bringing up the launch date, however, could be to give Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 some breathing room in a packed release calendar for games in February 2025. The month has a host of major launches lined up, including Civilization VII on February 11, Assassin's Creed Shadows on February 14, Avowed on February 18, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on February 21 and Monster Hunter Wilds on February 28.

In the update, Warhorse also confirmed that work on KCD 2 was nearing completion. “KCD 2 is also gold now... it means that the game is more or less finished. We are right now in the last stretches of optimisations, of bug fixing,” Stolz-Zwilling said.

Warhorse also announced it would reveal a new story trailer, alongside PC and console specs for the game on Thursday. The studio confirmed the RPG would be enhanced for PS5 Pro and would offer Quality and Performance modes on Xbox Series X and PS5, favouring image quality and framerate, respectively.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was announced in April 2024 with a reveal trailer and initial plans to launch in 2024. In August, Warhorse announced the game would be delayed, confirming the February 11 release date.

Sequel to the 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the RPG will continue Henry's story across war-torn 15th century central Europe. “In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war,” a press release from Warhorse parent Plaion had said at the time of reveal.