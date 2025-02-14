Technology News
  Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Expectations as Sales Near 2 Million Mark

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Expectations as Sales Near 2 Million Mark

The medieval RPG has been developed by Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver, both subsidiaries of Embracer Group.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2025 18:14 IST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Expectations as Sales Near 2 Million Mark

Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a medieval RPG set in war-torn 15th century central Europe

Highlights
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • The game is a direct sequel to 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Embracer said KCD 2 will continue to generate revenue in coming years
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has delivered a success for Embracer Group and has nearly sold two million copies, the company announced as part of its third-quarter FY 2024-25 earnings on Thursday. The medieval RPG from Warhorse Studios was released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 4 and sold one million copies within 24 hours of its launch. Less than two weeks later, the game looks set to double that number.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Sales

At its Q3 2024-25 earnings call, Embracer said Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 had “significantly outperformed” its expectations with its successful launch.

“We are excited to share that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the medieval role playing game released just over a week ago, has been initially successful, not only in terms of player and critic reception, but also in terms of performance,” Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said in a press release detailing the company's quarterly financial results. “This reflects the dedication and hard work of our development studio, Warhorse Studios, and our publisher, Deep Silver.”

“The game sold over 1 million copies in the first 24 hours, and is fast approaching 2 million, with an especially strong performance on Steam with over 250,000 peak concurrent players,” he added.

Embracer is the parent company of both Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver. The RPG has hit a peak concurrent player count of 2,56,206 on Steam, as per SteamDB charts. Its playerbase will likely be much larger if console players on Xbox and PlayStation are considered.

Wingefors said the company expects the game to continue to generate substantial revenues over the coming years. “Warhorse Studios has a robust roadmap, including updates and new content over the next 12 months, ensuring an engaging and continuously evolving experience for the community,” he said.

“The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a reminder of our core – to bring great products to the market. High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions. When you have right teams, this trust benefits everyone, including gamers, employees and shareholders,” he added.

On February 5, a day after the game's release, developer Warhorse confirmed it had sold over one million copies. To put the sales into perspective, the first game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, has sold eight million copies since it launched in 2018.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues the story of Henry of Skalitz, a son of a blacksmith who gets involved in a larger political conflict in 15th century Bohemia. The open world title features gruelling first-person melee combat and deep role-playing systems. The game is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
