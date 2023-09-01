Lenovo Legion Go was launched during the IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin) 2023 in Berlin on Friday (September 1) as the company's first Windows gaming handheld device. It features an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors. The handheld gaming console runs on Windows 11 Home with Legion Space software on top. It comes with Hall Effect joysticks for improved responsiveness and accuracy during gaming sessions. The Lenovo Legion Go will compete with the likes of Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and Asus ROG Ally (Review).

Lenovo Legion Go price, availability

The Lenovo Legion Go has been priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and will be available starting November this year. It comes in Shadow Black shade.

For comparison, the Asus ROG Ally's price in India is set at Rs. 69,990 for the RC71L model with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor.

Lenovo Legion Go specifications

Lenovo's Legion Go runs on Windows 11 Home with Legion Space software. The company is offering three months complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with each Legion Go handheld. Through Legion Space, users can access all their game platforms and stores, view all locally installed games, and even purchase games through the Legion Game Store. The handheld console features an 8.8-inch QHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Its 10-point touch screen is rated to deliver up to 144Hz refresh rate, 97 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It packs Hall effect joysticks and multiple buttons including a touchpad, D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons.

The new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of SoCs power the Lenovo Legion Go. The GPU side is managed by AMD RDNA graphics. The device packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 7,500 MHz and a maximum of 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The available storage can be expanded up to 2TB further through a microSD card slot.

It features detachable Legion TrueStrike controllers for improved flexibility. Through the FPS mode, users can detach the controllers from the console and use the kickstand at the back to prop it up on a surface. For thermal management, Lenovo has packed a liquid crystal polymer 79-blade fan on the Legion Go, that is claimed to generate less than 25dB of fan noise in Quiet Mode while still running a full 25W of TGP total graphics power (TGP) in Custom Mode.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion Go include two USB-Type C ports, that support USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0. The handheld console also gets a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The device has two speakers with 2W output and features a dual-array microphone.

The Lenovo Legion Go is backed by a dual-cell 49.2Wh battery with support for fast charging. The in-house fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. It comes bundled with a 65W charger. The Legion Go also includes a power bypass mode to protect its battery from extra degradation and reduce the heat produced while charging. The base module of the Lenovo Legion Go with attached controllers measures 299x131x41mm and weighs 854 grams.

