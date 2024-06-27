Lenovo Legion Go was launched in India by the company on Thursday as its first handheld gaming console that runs on Windows. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. It sports an 8.8-inch IPS touchscreen display with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a 49.2Wh battery with Super Rapid Charge support. The Legion Go features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and is equipped with up to 1TB of SSD storage and a MicroSD card reader.

Lenovo Legion Go price in India, availability

Lenovo Legion Go price in India is set at Rs. 89.990 and the device will be available for purchase in a single Shadow Black colourway via Flipkart, the Lenovo website, and select Lenovo exclusive stores starting on July 1.

The company has also announced that the handheld gaming console comes with a one-year accidental damage protection plan and customers will also receive a screen protector for the Legion Go at no additional cost.

Lenovo Legion Go specifications

The newly announced Lenovo Legion Go features an 8.8-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500nits peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Lenovo has equipped the Legion Go with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device is also equipped with 1TB SSD storage.

Gamers will have access to a standard gaming controller layout, with hall effect joysticks. The left and right controllers can also be detached from the handheld console and used separately.

The right controller can also be used as an ergonomic mouse for FPS and shooter titles that are designed to be played with a mouse. The device also has a buttonless touchpad that measures 28.5x28.5mm on the right controller.

The Lenovo Legion Go offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 4 Type-C ports, two Pogo pin connectors, a headphone jack, and a MicroSD card reader.

According to the company, the Lenovo Legion Go features a 49.2Wh battery with Super Rapid Charge support, and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in 80 minutes. Besides, it measures 298.83 x 131 x 40.7 mm and weighs 854g.

